4935 Ortega Street

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

This bright and cozy Midcentury-Modern gem is centrally located--only 10 minutes to downtown, UCD medical center and CSUS!



Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with custom accents and subway tiling. Beautiful wood flooring throughout and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Sparkling pool and desert landscaping in front/back yard. Enclosed sun-room with pool views! 2 car covered carport and storage unit!



**Home is currently occupied - Do not disturb**



Renter responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with owner approval. No smoking allowed.



This home is also equipped with - Nest thermostat, Nest front doorknob and ring electronic security is available (At cost to tenant).



Professional pool and yard maintenance included.



Also, available fully furnished for an additional monthly fee (ask for rates).



Rent - $2350 a month

Deposit - Dependent on Credit and Income Qualifications

Application Fee - $45 per applicant over age 18



Property Management Company:

One Nest Property Management

aimee@onenestrealestate.com

530.448.9863



**Applicants will NOT be accepted until after Pre-Screened and a showing has taken place. During the current COVID 19 Pandemic, for pre-screened applicants that cannot make it to see property in-site. One Nest Property Management will provide a Walk-Thru video upon request**



DRE#01990838