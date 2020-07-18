All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

4935 Ortega Street

4935 Ortega Street · (530) 448-9863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4935 Ortega Street, Sacramento, CA 95820
Tallac Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1424 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This bright and cozy Midcentury-Modern gem is centrally located--only 10 minutes to downtown, UCD medical center and CSUS!

Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with custom accents and subway tiling. Beautiful wood flooring throughout and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Sparkling pool and desert landscaping in front/back yard. Enclosed sun-room with pool views! 2 car covered carport and storage unit!

**Home is currently occupied - Do not disturb**

Renter responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed with owner approval. No smoking allowed.

This home is also equipped with - Nest thermostat, Nest front doorknob and ring electronic security is available (At cost to tenant).

Professional pool and yard maintenance included.

Also, available fully furnished for an additional monthly fee (ask for rates).

Rent - $2350 a month
Deposit - Dependent on Credit and Income Qualifications
Application Fee - $45 per applicant over age 18

Property Management Company:
One Nest Property Management
aimee@onenestrealestate.com
530.448.9863

**Applicants will NOT be accepted until after Pre-Screened and a showing has taken place. During the current COVID 19 Pandemic, for pre-screened applicants that cannot make it to see property in-site. One Nest Property Management will provide a Walk-Thru video upon request**

DRE#01990838

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Ortega Street have any available units?
4935 Ortega Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 Ortega Street have?
Some of 4935 Ortega Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Ortega Street currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Ortega Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Ortega Street pet-friendly?
No, 4935 Ortega Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4935 Ortega Street offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Ortega Street offers parking.
Does 4935 Ortega Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Ortega Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Ortega Street have a pool?
Yes, 4935 Ortega Street has a pool.
Does 4935 Ortega Street have accessible units?
No, 4935 Ortega Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Ortega Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 Ortega Street does not have units with dishwashers.
