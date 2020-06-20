Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

4371 3rd Avenue Available 07/01/20 Updated 2bd/1ba Home with Garage near UCD Med Center - This Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located off Stockton Blvd across from UCD Med Center and Shriners Hospital. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from Sac State and downtown Sacramento.



Amenities include living room, laminate wood flooring, dual pane windows, updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, breakfast nook, updated bathroom with claw foot tub, central heat & air, indoor washer & dryer, walk-in closet, good sized backyard with deck, 2-car tandem garage.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.



For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



