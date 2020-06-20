All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4371 3rd Avenue

4371 3rd Avenue · (916) 988-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4371 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817
North Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4371 3rd Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4371 3rd Avenue Available 07/01/20 Updated 2bd/1ba Home with Garage near UCD Med Center - This Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located off Stockton Blvd across from UCD Med Center and Shriners Hospital. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from Sac State and downtown Sacramento.

Amenities include living room, laminate wood flooring, dual pane windows, updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, breakfast nook, updated bathroom with claw foot tub, central heat & air, indoor washer & dryer, walk-in closet, good sized backyard with deck, 2-car tandem garage.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE3970035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 3rd Avenue have any available units?
4371 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4371 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 4371 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4371 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4371 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4371 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4371 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4371 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4371 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 4371 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4371 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4371 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4371 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
