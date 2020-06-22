Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

4069 8th Avenue Available 08/15/20 Adorable (Completed Upgraded) 2/2 (Borders Oak/Tahoe Park - Close to East Sacramento)



This charming bungalow has just been beautifully remodeled to a high standard. The bathroom fixtures and finishes are beautiful and the hardwood floors have just been refinished; they are gleaming. The unit comes with an inside laundry room equipped with stackable w/d and the property is secured with wrought iron fencing with a power gate for the driveway.1 year minimum lease.



Rent includes w/s/g which is unheard of these days! ALSO INCLUDES LANDSCAPING!



This is an adorable little house!



