Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
4069 8th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4069 8th Avenue

4069 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4069 8th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817
Central Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4069 8th Avenue Available 08/15/20 Adorable (Completed Upgraded) 2/2 (Borders Oak/Tahoe Park - Close to East Sacramento) - PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD! THIS IS AN OCCUPIED PROPERTY. FOR THE SAFETY/PROTECTION AND PRIVACY OF OUR TENANTS ABSOLUTELY NO SHOWINGS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITHOUT AN APPLICATION ON FILE.

APPLICATIONS CAN BE DOWNLOADED VIA OUR WEBSITE AT: WWW.RIVERVALLEYPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM NO APPLICATION FEES REQUIRED UNTIL AFTER YOU VIEW OR WANT TO PROCEED AS FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

AGENT PHONE HOURS ARE MONDAY - FRIDAY FROM 9-5. AFTER HOURS CALLS ARE TAKEN BY OUR EMERGENCY LINE WHO HAS NO INFORMATION ON OUR VACANCIES AND CANNOT LEGALLY ANSWER QUESTIONS. PLEASE EMAIL AGENT AT IRENTNATOMAS@YAHOO.COM IF IT'S AFTER HOURS FOR FASTER RESPONSE.

**********************************************************************************************

This charming bungalow has just been beautifully remodeled to a high standard. The bathroom fixtures and finishes are beautiful and the hardwood floors have just been refinished; they are gleaming. The unit comes with an inside laundry room equipped with stackable w/d and the property is secured with wrought iron fencing with a power gate for the driveway.1 year minimum lease.

Rent includes w/s/g which is unheard of these days! ALSO INCLUDES LANDSCAPING!

Please call Leisa Wells (DRE: 01250612) - Ramos Realty Brokerage with any questions Monday - Friday from 9-5.

This is an adorable little house!

(RLNE2172126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 8th Avenue have any available units?
4069 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 4069 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4069 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4069 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4069 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4069 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4069 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4069 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4069 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4069 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4069 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4069 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4069 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
