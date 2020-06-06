Amenities

Charming Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Single family House in Sacramento.



3602 Binghamton Dr is close to Garden Valley Park, Rio Tierra Park, El Pollo Loco, McDonald's, Hazel Mahone College Prep, 524 Mexican Food, Inspire Charter Schools – North, IHOP, Garden Valley Elementary School with easy access to I-80, just a 12 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2 bath single family house

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Electric heating system

- Fireplace

- Washer and dryer

- Double pane windows

- Patio

- Garage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Flat fee of 175.00 Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3602-Binghamton-Dr-Sacramento-CA-95834



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



