All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3602 Binghamton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3602 Binghamton Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3602 Binghamton Dr

3602 Binghamton Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
South Natomas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3602 Binghamton Drive, Sacramento, CA 95834
South Natomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Single family House in Sacramento.

3602 Binghamton Dr is close to Garden Valley Park, Rio Tierra Park, El Pollo Loco, McDonald's, Hazel Mahone College Prep, 524 Mexican Food, Inspire Charter Schools – North, IHOP, Garden Valley Elementary School with easy access to I-80, just a 12 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bath single family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Electric heating system
- Fireplace
- Washer and dryer
- Double pane windows
- Patio
- Garage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Flat fee of 175.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3602-Binghamton-Dr-Sacramento-CA-95834

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: 2qnd12nj790pptar

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Binghamton Dr have any available units?
3602 Binghamton Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 Binghamton Dr have?
Some of 3602 Binghamton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Binghamton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Binghamton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Binghamton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3602 Binghamton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3602 Binghamton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Binghamton Dr does offer parking.
Does 3602 Binghamton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 Binghamton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Binghamton Dr have a pool?
No, 3602 Binghamton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Binghamton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3602 Binghamton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Binghamton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 Binghamton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3602 Binghamton Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave
Sacramento, CA 95825
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive
Sacramento, CA 95831
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way
Sacramento, CA 95827
Kensington
3644 Kings Way
Sacramento, CA 95821
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St
Sacramento, CA 95816

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity