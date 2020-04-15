All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3451 36th street Rear.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3451 36th street Rear
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3451 36th street Rear

3451 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3451 36th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817
Central Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
bocce court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
parking
Cute 1 bd/1bath in oak park! - Property Id: 69866

Cute 1 large bedroom with a huge closet and recently remodeled bathroom. Has a private dog run area. No central air but space coolers are in the unit to keep it cool. One parking space in the driveway. No smoking tobacco inside. Note the deposit is first and last month rent plus 300$ cleaning deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69866
Property Id 69866

(RLNE5850893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 36th street Rear have any available units?
3451 36th street Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 36th street Rear have?
Some of 3451 36th street Rear's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 36th street Rear currently offering any rent specials?
3451 36th street Rear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 36th street Rear pet-friendly?
Yes, 3451 36th street Rear is pet friendly.
Does 3451 36th street Rear offer parking?
Yes, 3451 36th street Rear does offer parking.
Does 3451 36th street Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 36th street Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 36th street Rear have a pool?
No, 3451 36th street Rear does not have a pool.
Does 3451 36th street Rear have accessible units?
No, 3451 36th street Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 36th street Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 36th street Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor's Corner
1600 H St
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave
Sacramento, CA 95825
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
19J
1827 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Alira
4100 Innovator Drive
Sacramento, CA 95834
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr
Sacramento, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University