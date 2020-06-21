3241 2nd Ave 2

Amenities
3241 1/2 2nd Ave - Property Id: 300843
Welcome to our beautifully modern cottage. Location, location, location. We are walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops and boutique shopping such as: broadway coffee, Old Soul Coffee, Classy Hippie Tea Co, Faria Bakery, La Venadita, Vibe Health Bar, Miel, Rire, Strapping Store, Underground Books and more. This one bedroom, one bathroom cottage style home hidden in plain sight with ample privacy. Use the loft as a home office, second living room or an additional bedroom.
Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/DStlcdgYLY8
Available: June 15th, 2020
Rent: $1,495.00
Utilities (water, sewer, garbage, electricity): $250.00
Unrestricted Street parking: Free
Total: $1,745.00
Deposit: $1,495.00 with an acceptable credit score. We do accept some pets but not all. There will be an additional $500 deposit per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300843
