All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 3241 2nd Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
3241 2nd Ave 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3241 2nd Ave 2

3241 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3241 2nd Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95817
North Oak Park

Amenities

coffee bar
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
3241 1/2 2nd Ave - Property Id: 300843

Welcome to our beautifully modern cottage. Location, location, location. We are walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops and boutique shopping such as: broadway coffee, Old Soul Coffee, Classy Hippie Tea Co, Faria Bakery, La Venadita, Vibe Health Bar, Miel, Rire, Strapping Store, Underground Books and more. This one bedroom, one bathroom cottage style home hidden in plain sight with ample privacy. Use the loft as a home office, second living room or an additional bedroom.

Video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/DStlcdgYLY8

Summary:
Available: June 15th, 2020
Rent: $1,495.00
Utilities (water, sewer, garbage, electricity): $250.00
Unrestricted Street parking: Free

Total: $1,745.00

Deposit: $1,495.00 with an acceptable credit score. We do accept some pets but not all. There will be an additional $500 deposit per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300843
Property Id 300843

(RLNE5856944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 2nd Ave 2 have any available units?
3241 2nd Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 2nd Ave 2 have?
Some of 3241 2nd Ave 2's amenities include coffee bar, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 2nd Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3241 2nd Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 2nd Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3241 2nd Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 3241 2nd Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3241 2nd Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3241 2nd Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 2nd Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 2nd Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3241 2nd Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3241 2nd Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3241 2nd Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 2nd Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 2nd Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln
Sacramento, CA 95815
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Kensington
3644 Kings Way
Sacramento, CA 95821
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University