pet friendly recently renovated

2597 Maybrook Drive Available 08/16/20 Stunning 4/2 Natomas Single Story!



FOR RENT IS AN ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 4/2 WITH ALMOST UPGRADED EVERYTHING. BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOORPLAN AND APPROXIMATELY 1900 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE. PROPERTY FEATURES INCLUDE:



4 Bedroom

2 Bath

Open Gourmet Kitchen (new cabinets)

Stunning Backyard

Rent includes w/s/g (UNHEARD OF and a value of about $150)

So much more.



Agent will contact you after application has been received for showings. Small pets MAY be considered.



