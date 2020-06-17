All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 2541 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
2541 34th Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

2541 34th Street

2541 34th Street · (916) 628-5263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2541 34th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817
North Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call to set up a Touring.

You can download the application on https://www.rapidrents.biz/Prospect_Tenants/Tenant_Application.

Beautiful home with a master suite close to East Sac, UC Davis Medical Center, McKinley Park, and Downtown! 3 bed 2.5 baths with 1 car garage and upstairs den. Beautiful sitting area outback. Just blocks away from East Sac bars and restaurants. Central HVAC, Refrigerator, Microwave, Laundry Rm. Upstairs w/Washer & Dryer.

Available Move-In 4/4/2020

No pets allowed, one year lease required, Non-Smoking Residence, Must meet minimum pre-qualification requirements: Must make min. 3 x the rent in verifiable income, good credit min. (FICO 600), good rental history (at least 2 verifiable years) and No Pass Evictions, Renters Insurance is required.

Application Fee; $40 per Adult.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Owner pays for HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 34th Street have any available units?
2541 34th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 34th Street have?
Some of 2541 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2541 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2541 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2541 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2541 34th Street does offer parking.
Does 2541 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 34th Street have a pool?
No, 2541 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2541 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 2541 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2541 34th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr
Sacramento, CA 95831
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street
Sacramento, CA 95818
Fremont Mews
1400 P St
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95825
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way
Sacramento, CA 95827
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95823
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity