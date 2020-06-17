2541 34th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Beautiful home with a master suite close to East Sac, UC Davis Medical Center, McKinley Park, and Downtown! 3 bed 2.5 baths with 1 car garage and upstairs den. Beautiful sitting area outback. Just blocks away from East Sac bars and restaurants. Central HVAC, Refrigerator, Microwave, Laundry Rm. Upstairs w/Washer & Dryer.



Available Move-In 4/4/2020



No pets allowed, one year lease required, Non-Smoking Residence, Must meet minimum pre-qualification requirements: Must make min. 3 x the rent in verifiable income, good credit min. (FICO 600), good rental history (at least 2 verifiable years) and No Pass Evictions, Renters Insurance is required.



Application Fee; $40 per Adult.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Owner pays for HOA.