Sacramento, CA
2310 I St Apt 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2310 I St Apt 1

2310 I Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2310 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Boulevard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charm at this One Bedroom with Bonus Room located in the Heart Of Midtown.

This downstairs one-bedroom apartment with an option to make into two-bedroom has classic Sacramento appeal. The Victorian-style home sprawls with hardwood floors throughout a large open concept floor plan.
Beautiful built-in, including a hutch and chest of drawers in the closet. Keeping with the vintage style, the master bedroom uses a Murphy bed attached to the rotating closet door, allowing maximum space in an already open room. The glass-paneled doors off the living room continue the elegant flow in the home allowing light to shine in the entire room.

This classic retreat is available now and will soon be gone! Located in the heart of Midtown close to nightlife, fine restaurants, shopping, and everything this city has to offer, with just a 7 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Features:
- Downstairs 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Beautiful built-ins, including a hutch, and chest of drawers in the closet
- Glass paneled doors off the living room
- Lots of natural light
- Murphy bed

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: d2qbkbgvahg4ssfq

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 I St Apt 1 have any available units?
2310 I St Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 I St Apt 1 have?
Some of 2310 I St Apt 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 I St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2310 I St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 I St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2310 I St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2310 I St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 2310 I St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2310 I St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 I St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 I St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2310 I St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2310 I St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2310 I St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 I St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 I St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
