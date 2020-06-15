2310 I St Apt 1

Amenities

Charm at this One Bedroom with Bonus Room located in the Heart Of Midtown.



This downstairs one-bedroom apartment with an option to make into two-bedroom has classic Sacramento appeal. The Victorian-style home sprawls with hardwood floors throughout a large open concept floor plan.

Beautiful built-in, including a hutch and chest of drawers in the closet. Keeping with the vintage style, the master bedroom uses a Murphy bed attached to the rotating closet door, allowing maximum space in an already open room. The glass-paneled doors off the living room continue the elegant flow in the home allowing light to shine in the entire room.



This classic retreat is available now and will soon be gone! Located in the heart of Midtown close to nightlife, fine restaurants, shopping, and everything this city has to offer, with just a 7 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Features:

- Downstairs 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Beautiful built-ins, including a hutch, and chest of drawers in the closet

- Glass paneled doors off the living room

- Lots of natural light

- Murphy bed



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



