Sacramento, CA
2231 N Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2231 N Street

2231 N Street · (916) 833-8824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2231 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 2 bed 1 bad apartment in great location - Property Id: 267460

*********MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH OFF A 13 MONTHS LEASE **********
This charming, light-filled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath has all the character typical of older construction; Tall ceilings, crown molding, built in shelving, large windows and spacious closet space. Unusually rare large outside patio. Modern updates include new remodeled kitchen with new appliances. Located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento (2231 N Street) just blocks from: shops, restaurants, clubs, transportation, and parks!
Monthly rent:$2300/ Deposit: $1000.
Water, sewer and trash monthly fee $85
Please contact Julia, for inquiries and information
Application Fee is $45/adult. Pets under 25lbs accepted for an additional pet rent and deposit.
Call today to schedule a showing!
Tenant is responsible for the electrical and gas bills
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267460
Property Id 267460

(RLNE5836605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

