Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 2 bed 1 bad apartment in great location - Property Id: 267460



*********MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH OFF A 13 MONTHS LEASE **********

This charming, light-filled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath has all the character typical of older construction; Tall ceilings, crown molding, built in shelving, large windows and spacious closet space. Unusually rare large outside patio. Modern updates include new remodeled kitchen with new appliances. Located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento (2231 N Street) just blocks from: shops, restaurants, clubs, transportation, and parks!

Monthly rent:$2300/ Deposit: $1000.

Water, sewer and trash monthly fee $85

Please contact Julia, for inquiries and information

Application Fee is $45/adult. Pets under 25lbs accepted for an additional pet rent and deposit.

Call today to schedule a showing!

Tenant is responsible for the electrical and gas bills

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267460

