1806 Iris Avenue

Don't miss this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located in Sacramento! This home features an open living room which includes a wall heat/AC unit. The kitchen includes tile counter tops and a gas stove as well as a dining space. Enjoy a spacious bedroom with a walk in closet! Close to schools, parks, and entertainment!



This property is a month to month lease.



Rent: $995 + $45 toward water, sewer, garbage



Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 06/01/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.



Disclosure: A death occurred upon this property within the last 3 years.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



