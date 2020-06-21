All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 1806 Iris Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
1806 Iris Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

1806 Iris Avenue

1806 Iris Avenue · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1806 Iris Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95815
Ben Ali

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/yuqW0yUTE8k

Don't miss this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located in Sacramento! This home features an open living room which includes a wall heat/AC unit. The kitchen includes tile counter tops and a gas stove as well as a dining space. Enjoy a spacious bedroom with a walk in closet! Close to schools, parks, and entertainment!

This property is a month to month lease.

Rent: $995 + $45 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.

Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 06/01/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Disclosure: A death occurred upon this property within the last 3 years.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Iris Avenue have any available units?
1806 Iris Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
Is 1806 Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Iris Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Iris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1806 Iris Avenue offer parking?
No, 1806 Iris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Iris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 1806 Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1806 Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Iris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Iris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1806 Iris Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1806 Iris Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave
Sacramento, CA 95825
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct
Sacramento, CA 95831
GIO Apartments
3675 T St
Sacramento, CA 95816
800 J Lofts
800 J St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95834
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive
Sacramento, CA 95831
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr
Sacramento, CA 91010
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave
Sacramento, CA 95831

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity