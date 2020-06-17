18 Tristan Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar. Quiet neighborhood, close to schools & shopping centers. Tenant pays monthly flat $200 rate for water, sewer, & trash. Renter's insurance required.



Hwy 99 to Mack Rd west, right Center, left Scarborough, right Tristan



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



(RLNE5649454)