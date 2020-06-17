All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 18 Tristan Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
18 Tristan Cir
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

18 Tristan Cir

18 Tristan Circle · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA 95823
Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Tristan Cir · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar. Quiet neighborhood, close to schools & shopping centers. Tenant pays monthly flat $200 rate for water, sewer, & trash. Renter's insurance required.

Hwy 99 to Mack Rd west, right Center, left Scarborough, right Tristan

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

(RLNE5649454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Tristan Cir have any available units?
18 Tristan Cir has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Tristan Cir have?
Some of 18 Tristan Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Tristan Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18 Tristan Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Tristan Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Tristan Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18 Tristan Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18 Tristan Cir does offer parking.
Does 18 Tristan Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Tristan Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Tristan Cir have a pool?
No, 18 Tristan Cir does not have a pool.
Does 18 Tristan Cir have accessible units?
No, 18 Tristan Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Tristan Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Tristan Cir has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18 Tristan Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive
Sacramento, CA 95833
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Carlaw
1020 R Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr
Sacramento, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity