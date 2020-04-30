1138 Westlynn Way

Amenities

Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in Beautiful Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bed, 2 Bath with 1,524 sq ft of living space offers fresh paint, brand new dual pane windows, luxury flooring, a private garage and much more. Walk through the new french doors into the formal living room with a beautiful brick fireplace and large window that allows natural sunlight to shine through. The welcoming kitchen is equipped with an electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry and has been updated with new granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. A formal dining area opens up to the second living space with an over sized sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. The concrete patio is great for BBQ's and get together's. Both bathrooms have been renovated with new shower surrounds, vanities, flooring and paint. The Master bedroom offers a ceiling fan, walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Only minutes from shopping centers, freeway ramp, parks and schools. Contact our leasing department to schedule a showing today.



Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. No smoking, No pet property. Visit our website www.tiner.com for more information.

Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.



Screening Guidelines:

1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.

2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history

3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.

4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).

5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.

6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application



Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/7ca40973-a562-44ad-8bf9-bd20c4db482b?setAttribution=mls



Tiner DRE 01515135



(RLNE5845362)