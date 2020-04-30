All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1138 Westlynn Way

1138 Westlynn Way · (916) 974-6017
Location

1138 Westlynn Way, Sacramento, CA 95831
South Land Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1138 Westlynn Way · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in Beautiful Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bed, 2 Bath with 1,524 sq ft of living space offers fresh paint, brand new dual pane windows, luxury flooring, a private garage and much more. Walk through the new french doors into the formal living room with a beautiful brick fireplace and large window that allows natural sunlight to shine through. The welcoming kitchen is equipped with an electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry and has been updated with new granite counter tops and refinished cabinets. A formal dining area opens up to the second living space with an over sized sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. The concrete patio is great for BBQ's and get together's. Both bathrooms have been renovated with new shower surrounds, vanities, flooring and paint. The Master bedroom offers a ceiling fan, walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Only minutes from shopping centers, freeway ramp, parks and schools. Contact our leasing department to schedule a showing today.

Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. No smoking, No pet property. Visit our website www.tiner.com for more information.
Virtual tour link below. After reviewing the screening guidelines below, drive by the property. If you meet the qualifying guidelines and are interested in the property, apply online at www.tiner.com. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing of the property.

Screening Guidelines:
1. All persons planning on living at the property, over the age of 18, must apply.
2. A credit score of at least 600 is normally required. But, we are looking for positive credit history
3. Good rental references. No evictions – no exceptions.
4. A household monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount (or a verifiable cash reserves).
5. No Pets unless otherwise stated on the property page of our web site.
6. Rent must normally start within 2 weeks from the approval of your application

Virtual Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/7ca40973-a562-44ad-8bf9-bd20c4db482b?setAttribution=mls

Tiner DRE 01515135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Westlynn Way have any available units?
1138 Westlynn Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 Westlynn Way have?
Some of 1138 Westlynn Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Westlynn Way currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Westlynn Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Westlynn Way pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Westlynn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1138 Westlynn Way offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Westlynn Way does offer parking.
Does 1138 Westlynn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Westlynn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Westlynn Way have a pool?
No, 1138 Westlynn Way does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Westlynn Way have accessible units?
No, 1138 Westlynn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Westlynn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 Westlynn Way has units with dishwashers.
