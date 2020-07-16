All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

105 La Fresa Ct #2

105 La Fresa Court · (916) 685-6601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 La Fresa Court, Sacramento, CA 95823
Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 La Fresa Ct #2 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Adorable Bi-level Condo - Exposed brick, gorgeous tile counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in this bi-level two bedroom one bathroom condo. Living room, kitchen and dining nook on 1st floor, upstairs are bedrooms and a full bathroom with tub. This is a modernized condo has laminate wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. One car, shared garage included. There is access to the community pool through the HOA. No laundry onsite. Tenant reimburses owner water/sewer/trash fees that are currently approximately $150.00 per month. Tenant responsible to for electric bill with SMUD.
After owner approval all adult applicants MUST pass an HOA background screening.

Directions: Hwy 99, exit Florin Rd West, Left on Franklin Blvd, Right on Shining Star, Right on La Fresa Ct.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 La Fresa Ct #2 have any available units?
105 La Fresa Ct #2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 La Fresa Ct #2 have?
Some of 105 La Fresa Ct #2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 La Fresa Ct #2 currently offering any rent specials?
105 La Fresa Ct #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 La Fresa Ct #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 La Fresa Ct #2 is pet friendly.
Does 105 La Fresa Ct #2 offer parking?
Yes, 105 La Fresa Ct #2 offers parking.
Does 105 La Fresa Ct #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 La Fresa Ct #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 La Fresa Ct #2 have a pool?
Yes, 105 La Fresa Ct #2 has a pool.
Does 105 La Fresa Ct #2 have accessible units?
No, 105 La Fresa Ct #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 La Fresa Ct #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 La Fresa Ct #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
