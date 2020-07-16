105 La Fresa Ct #2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Adorable Bi-level Condo - Exposed brick, gorgeous tile counter-tops and stainless steel appliances in this bi-level two bedroom one bathroom condo. Living room, kitchen and dining nook on 1st floor, upstairs are bedrooms and a full bathroom with tub. This is a modernized condo has laminate wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. One car, shared garage included. There is access to the community pool through the HOA. No laundry onsite. Tenant reimburses owner water/sewer/trash fees that are currently approximately $150.00 per month. Tenant responsible to for electric bill with SMUD.

After owner approval all adult applicants MUST pass an HOA background screening.



Directions: Hwy 99, exit Florin Rd West, Left on Franklin Blvd, Right on Shining Star, Right on La Fresa Ct.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



No Pets Allowed



