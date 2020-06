Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Please no phone calls!! Email at garymetis@gmail.com or text only.

Gated community with remote to control gate. Single car garage with remote control and key to open. Garage #46 under unit. Laundry Room #5 Coin op under unit. Granite counter tops kitchen and bath. Tile Kitchen and dinning area.Tile bathroom. Carpet in living room and bedroom area.Bedroom access to balcony and storage closet through sliding door.

Pool area with Jacuzzi and BBQs and children play ground. Close to UCR. Walking distance to Shopping,Restaurant's, Public Transportation, Close to Ca-60 -I215 on-ramps. No pets allowed.

Will need to do a credit/background check through Trans Union/Smart Move and be accepted.$40 per adult depending on family situation paid to Trans Union/Smart Move. Will need to be a current renter to call management and verify rental history.

CoronaVirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration-Vistor form will need to be signed and initialed and emailed back to me to be able to make appt and view the property.

If interested please email me and I will call you back.



Appointments will be made between 10am - 4pm

Sat 06/20/2020

Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5604175)