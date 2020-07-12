All apartments in Riverside
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands

5880 Fair Isle Dr · (951) 319-2683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Half Off Deposit! Lease Today and Pay No Rent Until August 1st! Schedule a virtual tour today! *Restrictions Apply.
Location

5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA 92507
Canyon Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 247 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 259 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,681

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 003 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,706

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 151 · Avail. now

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 037 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
pool table
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

Colonnade strikes the perfect balance between luxury and convenience. Accentuated by stunning sunset views, Colonnade creates an ambiance of luxurious sophistication. With six individually designed floor plans of one, one (+ den), and two-bedrooms to choose from, you will easily find Sycamore Highlands Riverside apartments that suit your lifestyle. The adjacent Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park serves as a perfect backyard, providing trails for walking, hiking, or bike riding. For those who prefer more relaxing endeavors, such as reading by the pool, grilling out with friends, or taking a leisurely picnic - all are possible here at Colonnade. Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands proudly offers pet friendly apartments in Riverside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands have any available units?
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands has 21 units available starting at $1,671 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands have?
Some of Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands is offering the following rent specials: Half Off Deposit! Lease Today and Pay No Rent Until August 1st! Schedule a virtual tour today! *Restrictions Apply.
Is Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands offers parking.
Does Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands have a pool?
Yes, Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands has a pool.
Does Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands have accessible units?
Yes, Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands has accessible units.
Does Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands have units with dishwashers?
No, Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands does not have units with dishwashers.
