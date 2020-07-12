Amenities
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Colonnade strikes the perfect balance between luxury and convenience. Accentuated by stunning sunset views, Colonnade creates an ambiance of luxurious sophistication. With six individually designed floor plans of one, one (+ den), and two-bedrooms to choose from, you will easily find Sycamore Highlands Riverside apartments that suit your lifestyle. The adjacent Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park serves as a perfect backyard, providing trails for walking, hiking, or bike riding. For those who prefer more relaxing endeavors, such as reading by the pool, grilling out with friends, or taking a leisurely picnic - all are possible here at Colonnade. Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands proudly offers pet friendly apartments in Riverside.