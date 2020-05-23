Amenities

5980 Keswick Avenue Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 Bathroom Estate with Over 1/2 Acre in Canyon Crest - **Get more information about this home and check to see if it is still available on our website @ SoCoManage.com**



Available in August! Yes you read it right - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom Canyon Crest House with over 1/2 acre is almost ready for you to make it your home. Before we talk about the inside wait till you see what it offers outside - .64 Acres fully landscaped yard that is maintained weekly and included in rent. So many mature and producing fruit and nut trees that you may never have to go to the market for either again - Lemons, Limes, Kumquats, Permissions, Macadamia Nuts, Pomegranates, Avocados, Strawberry Guava, Pineapple Guava, Navel Oranges, and Sapots. Plus a greenhouse to start your own crops in, a garden shed, a pond, and a large covered patio and balcony. Not sold yet, inside you have just under 2,500 sq' of living space, large kitchen, good size bedrooms and ceiling fans through out. All this and a great neighborhood close to everything need for shopping, dining plus wonderful home schools - Castle View Elementary, Poly High School, close to UCR and RCC and centrally located so you have easy commuter access to the 91, 215 and 60 freeways. What more could you ask for?



Lease Terms: $2,800/month - $2,800/ security deposit - No indoor smoking. Pets dependent on owner approval and additional deposit required. Weekly Landscaping included with rent - Home is wired with alarm, service not included with rent.



All occupants 18 years or older must submit an application and pay a $40.00 screening fee, no exceptions. There must be NO evictions or judgments on any applicants credit report. Combined gross income of all applicants must be no less than 3 times the monthly rent. We will need a copy of each applicant's ID, Social Security card and 2 most recent paycheck stubs or proof of income. Disculpe por la inconveniencia, no hablamos español.



Currently, tenant occupied - Call SoCo Management Inc. @ 951-249-7766 to schedule an appointment to view or checkout our website @ SoCoManage.com to get more information. (Photos from prior listing, new photos coming soon)



