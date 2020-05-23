All apartments in Riverside
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5980 Keswick Avenue

5980 Keswick Avenue · (951) 249-7766
Location

5980 Keswick Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506
Canyon Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5980 Keswick Avenue · Avail. Aug 8

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5980 Keswick Avenue Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 Bathroom Estate with Over 1/2 Acre in Canyon Crest - **Get more information about this home and check to see if it is still available on our website @ SoCoManage.com**

Available in August! Yes you read it right - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom Canyon Crest House with over 1/2 acre is almost ready for you to make it your home. Before we talk about the inside wait till you see what it offers outside - .64 Acres fully landscaped yard that is maintained weekly and included in rent. So many mature and producing fruit and nut trees that you may never have to go to the market for either again - Lemons, Limes, Kumquats, Permissions, Macadamia Nuts, Pomegranates, Avocados, Strawberry Guava, Pineapple Guava, Navel Oranges, and Sapots. Plus a greenhouse to start your own crops in, a garden shed, a pond, and a large covered patio and balcony. Not sold yet, inside you have just under 2,500 sq' of living space, large kitchen, good size bedrooms and ceiling fans through out. All this and a great neighborhood close to everything need for shopping, dining plus wonderful home schools - Castle View Elementary, Poly High School, close to UCR and RCC and centrally located so you have easy commuter access to the 91, 215 and 60 freeways. What more could you ask for?

Lease Terms: $2,800/month - $2,800/ security deposit - No indoor smoking. Pets dependent on owner approval and additional deposit required. Weekly Landscaping included with rent - Home is wired with alarm, service not included with rent.

All occupants 18 years or older must submit an application and pay a $40.00 screening fee, no exceptions. There must be NO evictions or judgments on any applicants credit report. Combined gross income of all applicants must be no less than 3 times the monthly rent. We will need a copy of each applicant's ID, Social Security card and 2 most recent paycheck stubs or proof of income. Disculpe por la inconveniencia, no hablamos español.

Currently, tenant occupied - Call SoCo Management Inc. @ 951-249-7766 to schedule an appointment to view or checkout our website @ SoCoManage.com to get more information. (Photos from prior listing, new photos coming soon)

(RLNE2725009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5980 Keswick Avenue have any available units?
5980 Keswick Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
Is 5980 Keswick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5980 Keswick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5980 Keswick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5980 Keswick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5980 Keswick Avenue offer parking?
No, 5980 Keswick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5980 Keswick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5980 Keswick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5980 Keswick Avenue have a pool?
No, 5980 Keswick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5980 Keswick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5980 Keswick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5980 Keswick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5980 Keswick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5980 Keswick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5980 Keswick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
