Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking internet access key fob access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit media room

The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown Riverside. Main+Nine offers 36 studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes and fifth floor penthouses surrounding an outdoor amenity deck and dramatic city and mountain views. Located at the intersection of Main and Ninth Streets, Main+Nine is adjacent to City Hall and within a three-block walk to the Historic Mission Inn, the Fox Performing Arts Center, the Riverside Food Lab, the Cultural Arts District, a variety of restaurants and entertainment venues, and one-block from its sister community, Imperial Hardware Lofts. Give us a call to schedule your tour and come experience the best of urban living!