Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Main+Nine

3870 Main Street · (205) 539-6550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free on a 13 month lease. Hurry before it's too late!
Location

3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501
Downtown Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$2,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,036

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Main+Nine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
fire pit
media room
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown Riverside. Main+Nine offers 36 studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes and fifth floor penthouses surrounding an outdoor amenity deck and dramatic city and mountain views. Located at the intersection of Main and Ninth Streets, Main+Nine is adjacent to City Hall and within a three-block walk to the Historic Mission Inn, the Fox Performing Arts Center, the Riverside Food Lab, the Cultural Arts District, a variety of restaurants and entertainment venues, and one-block from its sister community, Imperial Hardware Lofts. Give us a call to schedule your tour and come experience the best of urban living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750-$1,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Package Storage Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Main+Nine have any available units?
Main+Nine has 12 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does Main+Nine have?
Some of Main+Nine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Main+Nine currently offering any rent specials?
Main+Nine is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on a 13 month lease. Hurry before it's too late!
Is Main+Nine pet-friendly?
Yes, Main+Nine is pet friendly.
Does Main+Nine offer parking?
Yes, Main+Nine offers parking.
Does Main+Nine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Main+Nine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Main+Nine have a pool?
No, Main+Nine does not have a pool.
Does Main+Nine have accessible units?
No, Main+Nine does not have accessible units.
Does Main+Nine have units with dishwashers?
No, Main+Nine does not have units with dishwashers.
