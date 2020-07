Amenities

Adorable cottage style home in highly sought after area of Canyon Crest! Walking distance to country club and golfing. Larger than it appears from the front. It boasts over 2000 sq. ft with all 4 bedrooms on first floor. Huge loft upstairs with views from Big Bear to Mt. Baldy! Indoor laundry area, 2 full bathrooms and huge backyard. Lots of lush landscaping including fruit trees and tropical plants. Must see! By appt. only. Call 951-675-3949.