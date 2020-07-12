/
la sierra south
125 Apartments for rent in La Sierra South, Riverside, CA
Verified
17 Units Available
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
1 Unit Available
3242 Winnebago
3242 Winnebago Street, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RIVERSIDE Newly Updated 3+2 in Quiet Neighborhood! Available NOW! - Vaulted ceilings in the formal entry into the bright, spacious living room with focal point fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3121 Vista Pointe
3121 Vista Pointe, Riverside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3773 sqft
Exquisite Riverside Property! - COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR AN EARLY APRIL MOVE-IN! This property is simply gorgeous! At 3,773 square feet, you will not find many homes larger.
1 Unit Available
3176 Vista Terrace
3176 Vista Terrace, Riverside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3426 sqft
Do not miss this beautiful home located Off La Sierra In a gated community! - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home located in a Gated HOA. A beautiful community with a playground and pool! No one living behind you and gorgeous views of the city.
1 Unit Available
3410 Sparrow Cir
3410 Sparrow Circle, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
984 sqft
Available 08/05/20 TEXT ONLY: 951-732-7887 RENT: $2095 DEPOSIT $2100 Remodeled 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house. Home features an Detached garage, fully landscaped and fenced. CENTRAL cooler and heater. Tile and laminate flooring. All fenced and gated.
Results within 1 mile of La Sierra South
Verified
4 Units Available
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
3788 Camino Anguilla
3788 Camino Anguilla, Home Gardens, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
2 bedroom with an office 2 1/2 bath town house in the beautiful Four Seasons located near Magnolia & Mc Kinley. 2 car attached garage for easy access into the home.
1 Unit Available
11303 Apple Canyon Lane
11303 Apple Canyon Lane, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3490 sqft
11303 Apple Canyon Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, 4 BD, 3 BA+Bonus Room and 3 car garage in Riverside avail. in August! - AUGUST 2020 Move In Date. Gorgeous, two-story, unfurnished home in La Sierra area of Riverside available for rent.
1 Unit Available
9849 Diana Ave
9849 Diana Avenue, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2784 sqft
Freshly Renovated Duplex with Fenced Back Yard Coming Soon - This spacious 3 bedroom, two bath unit has been freshly remodeled! The kitchen features all new appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and vinyl plank wood flooring.
1 Unit Available
444 Mondale Street
444 Mondale Street, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2187 sqft
444 Mondale Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful two story in Corona Hills won't last! - Two story in highly deisrable community of Corona Hills off McKinley, within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 91 and 15 freeways.
1 Unit Available
3741 Harvill Lane
3741 Harvill Lane, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
3741 Harvill Lane #4. Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath top unit apartment. Offers a large on-site laundry facility, and central air conditioning and heating. Fresh paint. New laminate hardwood flooring. 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
11130 Dufferin Ave
11130 Dufferin Avenue, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4700 sqft
Beautiful Riverside Home - Just listed! Beautifully designed for comfort and enjoyable living! Separate living quarters at rear. Groomer kitchen, master quarters, separate family room, estate size lot and 4 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of La Sierra South
Verified
14 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Verified
8 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified
4 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
11 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified
10 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified
5 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
3 Units Available
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Verified
14 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified
3 Units Available
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Verified
19 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
