Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bbq/grill volleyball court

20824 Spring Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful, Newer 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom Home in Riverside - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com**



Coming Soon - Available middle of July....Look no further, with just under 1,600 square feet this 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom North Riverside home has it all. No detail has been overlooked with a perfect layout for optimal use of space. The open family room leads directly to the dining area and kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, island, and lots of storage space. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom with 2 sinks and a separate shower/toilet room. Ceiling fans with LED, dimmable lights throughout the home help keep you cool in the summer while the included solar panels help keep that electricity bill down. Outside is a large, low maintenance yard with drought-tolerant landscaping that requires little watering. You also get access to a 6-acre community park that offers a basketball court, sand volleyball court, BBQs and picnic areas. Ideally located close to U.C.R. and the 91/60/215 freeways. Photos from prior listing...New Photos coming soon.



Lease Terms: $2,400/month - $2,400/ security deposit - 12 month Lease - 1 Small dog only with owner approval and additional deposit and No indoor smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are provided, if needed but are not warrantied.



All occupants 18 years or older must submit a separate application and pay a $40.00 screening fee each, with no exceptions. There must be NO evictions or judgments on any applicants' credit report. Combined gross income of all applicants must be no less than 3 times the monthly rent. We will need a copy of each applicant's ID, Social Security card, and 2 most recent paycheck stubs or proof of income. Disculpe por la inconveniencia, no hablamos espaol.



Available to move into the middle of July - Currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT - Call SoCo Management Inc. @ 951-249-7766 to schedule an appointment to view or check out our website @ SoCoManage.com to get more information.



No Pets Allowed



