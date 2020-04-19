All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 20824 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
20824 Spring Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

20824 Spring Street

20824 Spring St · (951) 249-7766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Canyon Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

20824 Spring St, Riverside, CA 92507
Canyon Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20824 Spring Street · Avail. Jul 11

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bbq/grill
volleyball court
20824 Spring Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful, Newer 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom Home in Riverside - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com**

Coming Soon - Available middle of July....Look no further, with just under 1,600 square feet this 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom North Riverside home has it all. No detail has been overlooked with a perfect layout for optimal use of space. The open family room leads directly to the dining area and kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, island, and lots of storage space. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom with 2 sinks and a separate shower/toilet room. Ceiling fans with LED, dimmable lights throughout the home help keep you cool in the summer while the included solar panels help keep that electricity bill down. Outside is a large, low maintenance yard with drought-tolerant landscaping that requires little watering. You also get access to a 6-acre community park that offers a basketball court, sand volleyball court, BBQs and picnic areas. Ideally located close to U.C.R. and the 91/60/215 freeways. Photos from prior listing...New Photos coming soon.

Lease Terms: $2,400/month - $2,400/ security deposit - 12 month Lease - 1 Small dog only with owner approval and additional deposit and No indoor smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are provided, if needed but are not warrantied.

All occupants 18 years or older must submit a separate application and pay a $40.00 screening fee each, with no exceptions. There must be NO evictions or judgments on any applicants' credit report. Combined gross income of all applicants must be no less than 3 times the monthly rent. We will need a copy of each applicant's ID, Social Security card, and 2 most recent paycheck stubs or proof of income. Disculpe por la inconveniencia, no hablamos espaol.

Available to move into the middle of July - Currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT - Call SoCo Management Inc. @ 951-249-7766 to schedule an appointment to view or check out our website @ SoCoManage.com to get more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4932092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20824 Spring Street have any available units?
20824 Spring Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 20824 Spring Street have?
Some of 20824 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20824 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
20824 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20824 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 20824 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 20824 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 20824 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 20824 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20824 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20824 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 20824 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 20824 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 20824 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20824 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20824 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20824 Spring Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy
Riverside, CA 92503
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr
Riverside, CA 92507
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr
Riverside, CA 92507
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92503
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue
Riverside, CA 92507
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd
Riverside, CA 92507
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Pet Friendly Places
Riverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityRamona
ArlanzaLa SierraDowntown Riverside
EastsideLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity