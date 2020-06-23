All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 102 East Manfield - BR4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
102 East Manfield - BR4
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:45 AM

102 East Manfield - BR4

102 East Manfield Street · (951) 901-9227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
University
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

102 East Manfield Street, Riverside, CA 92507
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
A PRIVATE bedroom with a shared bathroom within WALKING DISTANCE to UCR!

This listing is for Bedroom #4, a private bedroom with a shared bathroom lease available from September 1, 2020 at $625.00/month with $312.50 security deposit and shared utilities costs.

Private room walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall & bus! This large fully furnished room, which shares a bathroom with one other student, has everything including comfy full size bed, big window, large closet & house cleaning/garden services!

Fully furnished room and co-ed house walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall and bus. Has everything! Comfy queen size bed, big window, large closet and cleaning (of common areas)/garden services.

All bedrooms occupied by those attending UCR including students and faculty, graduate & undergraduate, doctorates, post-doctorates, researchers and visiting scientists.

Email Buffy to schedule a showing at buffylyn@gmail.com or by completing our free online rental application for immediate consideration at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ - please be sure to expand any collapsed sections and fill in the requested information.
Private room walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall & mall! Near bike lane and bus and/or UCR Crest Cruiser route, so no car is needed. Save on UCR parking fees!

The address for this residence is 102 E. Manfield Street, Riverside, CA 92507 and provides a private master bedroom with a private bathroom as well as three individual private bedrooms that share a bathroom.

The residence has a clothes washer and dryer as well as two refrigerators on premises.

Room(s) available at this residence, 102 E. Manfield St., Riverside, CA 92507:

Bedroom #3: A private bedroom with a shared bathroom lease available from July 1, 2020 at $575.00/month rent with $287.50 security deposit and shared monthly utilities.

Bedroom #4: A private bedroom with a shared bathroom lease available from September 1, 2020 at $625.00/month rent with $312.50 security deposit and shared monthly utilities.

The house is located at the intersection of Manfield St. and Mt. Vernon Ave. Walk down Mt. Vernon two blocks to W. Broadbent Dr, then two blocks to the entrance to UCR at Big Springs & Watkins - takes 5 minutes. Also on bike lane. Entrance to UCR is near Botanical Gardens.

Co-ed house includes shared den, living/dining room, kitchen, bath room & laundry room. Kitchen is fully stocked with pots and pans, kitchenware and two refrigerators.

Quiet & peaceful with private, fenced yard that backs up to mountains with two furnished patios, front and back.

Central heat and air conditioning included.

Tiled floors throughout. No carpeting.

Rent includes house cleaning service to clean common areas once per month as well as monthly gardening services.

Cost of utilities and internet (if desired) are shared by occupants.

Off-street and on-street parking available - please note street signs for restrictions.

No pets, No smoking, No illegal drugs.
Requires undergraduate only credit check.

September 1st room rentals require a one year lease agreement.

Presently furnished, can rent unfurnished - please contact us about using some of your own furniture in your room, which may be possible.

Please visit our website at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals to see all of our available rentals, more rental photos and details or complete our free online rental application for immediate consideration at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/.

Please be sure to expand any collapsed sections and fill in the requested information - if a co-signer is required please have the co-signer complete their own application as well, as that application will be submitted for the credit check processing ($33.00 USD in state or $35.00 USD out of state fee per credit check applies).

Email Buffy to schedule a showing at buffylyn@gmail.com or by completing our free online rental application for immediate consideration at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ - please be sure to expand any collapsed sections and fill in the requested information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 East Manfield - BR4 have any available units?
102 East Manfield - BR4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 East Manfield - BR4 have?
Some of 102 East Manfield - BR4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 East Manfield - BR4 currently offering any rent specials?
102 East Manfield - BR4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 East Manfield - BR4 pet-friendly?
No, 102 East Manfield - BR4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 102 East Manfield - BR4 offer parking?
Yes, 102 East Manfield - BR4 offers parking.
Does 102 East Manfield - BR4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 East Manfield - BR4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 East Manfield - BR4 have a pool?
No, 102 East Manfield - BR4 does not have a pool.
Does 102 East Manfield - BR4 have accessible units?
No, 102 East Manfield - BR4 does not have accessible units.
Does 102 East Manfield - BR4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 East Manfield - BR4 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 102 East Manfield - BR4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street
Riverside, CA 92501
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St
Riverside, CA 92505
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr
Riverside, CA 92507
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr
Riverside, CA 92507
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd
Riverside, CA 92507
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92503

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Apartments with GymsRiverside Luxury Places
Riverside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityLa Sierra
RamonaDowntown Riverside
Mission GroveLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity