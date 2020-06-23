102 East Manfield - BR4

Amenities

A PRIVATE bedroom with a shared bathroom within WALKING DISTANCE to UCR!



This listing is for Bedroom #4, a private bedroom with a shared bathroom lease available from September 1, 2020 at $625.00/month with $312.50 security deposit and shared utilities costs.



Private room walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall & bus! This large fully furnished room, which shares a bathroom with one other student, has everything including comfy full size bed, big window, large closet & house cleaning/garden services!



Fully furnished room and co-ed house walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall and bus. Has everything! Comfy queen size bed, big window, large closet and cleaning (of common areas)/garden services.



All bedrooms occupied by those attending UCR including students and faculty, graduate & undergraduate, doctorates, post-doctorates, researchers and visiting scientists.



Private room walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall & mall! Near bike lane and bus and/or UCR Crest Cruiser route, so no car is needed. Save on UCR parking fees!



The address for this residence is 102 E. Manfield Street, Riverside, CA 92507 and provides a private master bedroom with a private bathroom as well as three individual private bedrooms that share a bathroom.



The residence has a clothes washer and dryer as well as two refrigerators on premises.



Room(s) available at this residence, 102 E. Manfield St., Riverside, CA 92507:



Bedroom #3: A private bedroom with a shared bathroom lease available from July 1, 2020 at $575.00/month rent with $287.50 security deposit and shared monthly utilities.



Bedroom #4: A private bedroom with a shared bathroom lease available from September 1, 2020 at $625.00/month rent with $312.50 security deposit and shared monthly utilities.



The house is located at the intersection of Manfield St. and Mt. Vernon Ave. Walk down Mt. Vernon two blocks to W. Broadbent Dr, then two blocks to the entrance to UCR at Big Springs & Watkins - takes 5 minutes. Also on bike lane. Entrance to UCR is near Botanical Gardens.



Co-ed house includes shared den, living/dining room, kitchen, bath room & laundry room. Kitchen is fully stocked with pots and pans, kitchenware and two refrigerators.



Quiet & peaceful with private, fenced yard that backs up to mountains with two furnished patios, front and back.



Central heat and air conditioning included.



Tiled floors throughout. No carpeting.



Rent includes house cleaning service to clean common areas once per month as well as monthly gardening services.



Cost of utilities and internet (if desired) are shared by occupants.



Off-street and on-street parking available - please note street signs for restrictions.



No pets, No smoking, No illegal drugs.

Requires undergraduate only credit check.



September 1st room rentals require a one year lease agreement.



Presently furnished, can rent unfurnished - please contact us about using some of your own furniture in your room, which may be possible.



Please visit our website at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals to see all of our available rentals, more rental photos and details or complete our free online rental application for immediate consideration at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/.



Please be sure to expand any collapsed sections and fill in the requested information - if a co-signer is required please have the co-signer complete their own application as well, as that application will be submitted for the credit check processing ($33.00 USD in state or $35.00 USD out of state fee per credit check applies).



