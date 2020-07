Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub courtyard dog grooming area internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction valet service

Welcome home to Metro Gateway Apartments in one of the premier apartment communities Riverside, CA! We offer residents a wide selection of unique studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a resort-inspired pool and spa, state-of-the-art two-story fitness center, and outdoor lounge with fireplace. We are also a pet-friendly community and provide our residents with a pet wash station! Each apartment is fully equipped with unrivaled amenities such as expansive 9- and 10-foot ceilings, upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances and an in-unit, full-size washer and dryer.



Imagine a home where every detail is just right, from stunning modern interiors to functional shared spaces, all just a moments away from the La Sierra Metrolink station. Stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Riverside. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and