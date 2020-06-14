183 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
SAMLARC
15 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
55 Tierra Seguro
55 Tierra Seguro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1241 sqft
A must see! - This is a stunning condominium, int the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita (in the community of Tierra Seguro) It has vaulted ceilings with a wonderful skylight that gives the home a bright and spacious fell.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
23 Calle De Las Sonatas
23 Calle De Las Sonatas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 23 Calle de las sonatas - Property Id: 291601 Showing tomorrow 5/29/20 between 400-500 pm This townhome is walking distance from all shopping centers in rancho Santa margarita in the best school district .

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
14 Sawmill
14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3901 sqft
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
17 Lawnridge
17 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2539 sqft
A must see home situated within Dove Canyon's master planned community with guarded security gate, pool, spa, tennis, and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Three bedrooms and a large bright bonus room that can be converted to a fourth bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
114 Encantado
114 Encantado Canyon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1511 sqft
Light bright and open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Home will have wood floors downstairs carpet upstairs. New stainless steel appliances. Property has rear patio yard with no one adjoining in rear looking into your patio or windows.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
28 South Sepulveda
28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3046 sqft
** Virtual Tours Available! ** Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
13 Via Ermitas
13 Via Ermitas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Gorgeous ground floor, single story condo looks like a model home. Quiet location backs to tree-lined green belt leading to Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Patio with natural gas BBQ and outdoor storage closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Vía Lavendera - 1
31 Via Lavendera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1066 sqft
VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.ALSO THIS UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG. VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
49 Via Prado
49 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
882 sqft
Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
121 Via Contento
121 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Welcome home to 121 Via Contento. This incredible end unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful Tijeras Creek Villas complex. The carriage unit condo is about 908 Sq ft and features a 1 car detached garage under the unit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
30 Gavilan
30 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
763 sqft
This beautiful upper end unit home is perfect for your small family. Its cozy with a very practical floor plan. It has high ceilings and is located in a quiet location. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and fully upgraded kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
17 Vista Colinas
17 Vista Colinas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1004 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE this 2 bed/2 bath Condo located in the highly desirable Vista La Cuesta Community, just steps from RSM Lake, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'Neill Park! This upper level END UNIT has a private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing, dining &
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Poppyfield Lane
12 Poppyfield Lane, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare Rental Home in Las Flores, CA - Property Id: 118721 Best location on this tract. Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath / 2car garage plus 1 parking pass, single family home located in Las Flores, CA right next to the community Pool/Spa.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Pacific Knolls
1 Unit Available
20 Montgomery
20 Montgomery, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1780 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
21931 Ontur
21931 Ontur, Mission Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2525 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on interior single loaded street. With beautiful patio cover/master deck you can enjoy the amazing sunsets! The kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Portola Hills
1 Unit Available
28426 Pueblo Drive
28426 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1228 sqft
Remodeled Two story end unit townhouse with canyon and city light view. Largest floor plan in the community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
8 Maidstone
8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3950 sqft
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths.
Want to live in a record holding city? Rancho Santa Margarita holds the record for the longest city name in California. The previous title-holder, La Canada Flintridge, slipped into second place when Rancho Santa Margarita was incorporated in 2000.

Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep. See more

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rancho Santa Margarita renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

