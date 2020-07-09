Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

14 Briercliff Available 06/08/20 Dove Canyon Dream!! - Enjoy life behind the gates of Dove Canyon!! Available for lease, is this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom/4.5 bathroom Mediterranean style home with an amazing view of the Dove Canyon Golf Course! This home boasts cathedral ceilings and beautiful full length windows which catch your eye immediately when you walk through the door. As you approach the kitchen you can't help but notice the beautifully manicured backyard and sparkling pool with spa and waterfalls. Gourmet kitchen includes custom granite counters with backsplash and dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 6 burner cook-top and large center island. The large master bedroom has a private patio overlooking the golf course and hills. The en-suite master bathroom includes his/hers vanity area and large shower with antique bronze fixtures. Several amenities including tennis courts, parks, playgrounds, hiking trails, and more! If you hurry now, you could be in this home right in time for summer!



(RLNE5788705)