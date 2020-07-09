All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 14 Briercliff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
14 Briercliff
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

14 Briercliff

14 Briercliff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
14 Briercliff Available 06/08/20 Dove Canyon Dream!! - Enjoy life behind the gates of Dove Canyon!! Available for lease, is this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom/4.5 bathroom Mediterranean style home with an amazing view of the Dove Canyon Golf Course! This home boasts cathedral ceilings and beautiful full length windows which catch your eye immediately when you walk through the door. As you approach the kitchen you can't help but notice the beautifully manicured backyard and sparkling pool with spa and waterfalls. Gourmet kitchen includes custom granite counters with backsplash and dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 6 burner cook-top and large center island. The large master bedroom has a private patio overlooking the golf course and hills. The en-suite master bathroom includes his/hers vanity area and large shower with antique bronze fixtures. Several amenities including tennis courts, parks, playgrounds, hiking trails, and more! If you hurry now, you could be in this home right in time for summer!

(RLNE5788705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Briercliff have any available units?
14 Briercliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Briercliff have?
Some of 14 Briercliff's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Briercliff currently offering any rent specials?
14 Briercliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Briercliff pet-friendly?
No, 14 Briercliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 14 Briercliff offer parking?
Yes, 14 Briercliff offers parking.
Does 14 Briercliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Briercliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Briercliff have a pool?
Yes, 14 Briercliff has a pool.
Does 14 Briercliff have accessible units?
No, 14 Briercliff does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Briercliff have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Briercliff does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego