7 Inverary

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful upgraded home in prestigious Guard Gated Dove Canyon. 4 Bedrooms+Main fl Office & full bath+Loft upstairs. Bright and open. Upgrades include travertine Floors downstairs and in all bathrooms, laminated wood floor from stairs and up, Recessed lighting, newer kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertop, travertine stone back splash, Chef’s choices of all built-in upgraded stainless steel appliances and commercial grade Range Hood, built-in computer desk in kitchen, 3 fire places in Living room, family room and Master bedroom, separate laundry room downstairs. The master showcases high ceiling, walk-in closet with built-in cabinet organizer, dual vanity and separate shower and bathtub. The huge upstairs loft can be used as another family room. The house fan can cool down interior temperature in few mn...Very private back yard with patio cover. Enjoy all the amenities that Dove Canyon offers: Great Parks, hiking trails, Jack Nicklaus golf course, community center with tennis courts, Jr Olympic size pool and spa…