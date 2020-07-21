All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
7 Inverary
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

7 Inverary

7 Inverary · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

7 Inverary, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded home in prestigious Guard Gated Dove Canyon. 4 Bedrooms+Main fl Office & full bath+Loft upstairs. Bright and open. Upgrades include travertine Floors downstairs and in all bathrooms, laminated wood floor from stairs and up, Recessed lighting, newer kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertop, travertine stone back splash, Chef’s choices of all built-in upgraded stainless steel appliances and commercial grade Range Hood, built-in computer desk in kitchen, 3 fire places in Living room, family room and Master bedroom, separate laundry room downstairs. The master showcases high ceiling, walk-in closet with built-in cabinet organizer, dual vanity and separate shower and bathtub. The huge upstairs loft can be used as another family room. The house fan can cool down interior temperature in few mn...Very private back yard with patio cover. Enjoy all the amenities that Dove Canyon offers: Great Parks, hiking trails, Jack Nicklaus golf course, community center with tennis courts, Jr Olympic size pool and spa…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Inverary have any available units?
7 Inverary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Inverary have?
Some of 7 Inverary's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Inverary currently offering any rent specials?
7 Inverary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Inverary pet-friendly?
No, 7 Inverary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 7 Inverary offer parking?
Yes, 7 Inverary offers parking.
Does 7 Inverary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Inverary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Inverary have a pool?
Yes, 7 Inverary has a pool.
Does 7 Inverary have accessible units?
No, 7 Inverary does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Inverary have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Inverary does not have units with dishwashers.
