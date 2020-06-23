All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

90 Via Vicini

90 via Vicini · No Longer Available
Location

90 via Vicini, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to Terracina, located in beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita! This incredible 2-Story home features 3 Bedrooms & 3 FULLBaths! The Downstairs floor plan caters to all lifestyles, where you can enjoy an open & bright living room, dining room & kitchen, plus a Downstairs Bedroom & FULL BATHROOM, with tons of closet space under the stairs! NEW Carpeting and Freshly painting! This amazing home is a corner, interior unit, with only one neighbor beside you & is conveniently within the interior of the tract. Feels like a Single Family Home! The living room has tons of natural light with high ceilings and extra windows. The master suite, located upstairs, is spacious and bright, with dual sinks. The 3rd bedroom is nicely sized and separated from the Master Bedroom, with a full bathroom located at the end of the hall. Laundry area is also conveniently located upstairs. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator INCLUDED! The community pool sparkles & is great for swimming & enjoying the sun! This home is located in the heart of shopping, dining, theaters, award winning schools & more...Enjoy all the amenities of RSM & easy access to the 241 toll road. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Via Vicini have any available units?
90 Via Vicini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Via Vicini have?
Some of 90 Via Vicini's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Via Vicini currently offering any rent specials?
90 Via Vicini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Via Vicini pet-friendly?
No, 90 Via Vicini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 90 Via Vicini offer parking?
Yes, 90 Via Vicini offers parking.
Does 90 Via Vicini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Via Vicini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Via Vicini have a pool?
Yes, 90 Via Vicini has a pool.
Does 90 Via Vicini have accessible units?
No, 90 Via Vicini does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Via Vicini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Via Vicini has units with dishwashers.
