90 Via Vicini

Welcome to Terracina, located in beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita! This incredible 2-Story home features 3 Bedrooms & 3 FULLBaths! The Downstairs floor plan caters to all lifestyles, where you can enjoy an open & bright living room, dining room & kitchen, plus a Downstairs Bedroom & FULL BATHROOM, with tons of closet space under the stairs! NEW Carpeting and Freshly painting! This amazing home is a corner, interior unit, with only one neighbor beside you & is conveniently within the interior of the tract. Feels like a Single Family Home! The living room has tons of natural light with high ceilings and extra windows. The master suite, located upstairs, is spacious and bright, with dual sinks. The 3rd bedroom is nicely sized and separated from the Master Bedroom, with a full bathroom located at the end of the hall. Laundry area is also conveniently located upstairs. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator INCLUDED! The community pool sparkles & is great for swimming & enjoying the sun! This home is located in the heart of shopping, dining, theaters, award winning schools & more...Enjoy all the amenities of RSM & easy access to the 241 toll road. Welcome Home!