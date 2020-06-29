80 Gavilan

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Look no further this adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is yours for the taking! Great layout with bedrooms and bathrooms on opposite side separated by a spacious open living room, dining room and kitchen. Enjoy beautiful hard wood floors, custom paint and new carpet as you relax by the gas fireplace on a cold winter night. This upper unit comes complete with a stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Community offers pool, spa, BBQ areas and is just minutes away from Rancho Santa Margarita Lake, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and the 241 Corridor.