Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:35 PM

80 Gavilan

80 Gavilan · No Longer Available
Location

80 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Look no further this adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is yours for the taking! Great layout with bedrooms and bathrooms on opposite side separated by a spacious open living room, dining room and kitchen. Enjoy beautiful hard wood floors, custom paint and new carpet as you relax by the gas fireplace on a cold winter night. This upper unit comes complete with a stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Community offers pool, spa, BBQ areas and is just minutes away from Rancho Santa Margarita Lake, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and the 241 Corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Gavilan have any available units?
80 Gavilan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Gavilan have?
Some of 80 Gavilan's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Gavilan currently offering any rent specials?
80 Gavilan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Gavilan pet-friendly?
No, 80 Gavilan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 80 Gavilan offer parking?
No, 80 Gavilan does not offer parking.
Does 80 Gavilan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Gavilan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Gavilan have a pool?
Yes, 80 Gavilan has a pool.
Does 80 Gavilan have accessible units?
No, 80 Gavilan does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Gavilan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Gavilan has units with dishwashers.

