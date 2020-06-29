72 Via Terrano

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Welcome home to this remodeled and freshly painted single-level charming condo. New flooring, new quartz counter-tops in the kitchen, and a perfectly placed fireplace in the living room are designed for modern and comfortable living. This floor plan is light and bright, perfectly-designed with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the living room, and kitchen and dining nook in the center. Front porch is gated and offers more privacy than most units as it faces the green belt. One bedroom has its own en-suite bath, just remodeled with subway tile, and flooring with tub & shower, a vanity and mirrored closet doors. The other bedroom enjoys access to the hallway bathroom, also remodeled with new subway tile and flooring. One carport is assigned to the unit, with one additional space. Community is just a block away from Antonio Plaza and town center, and just a mile away from Lago Santa Margarita. Community amenities include access to pools, spas, sports courts, Lake and Beach Club, as well as shops, restaurants, hiking, O'Neill Park.