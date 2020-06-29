All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
72 Via Terrano

72 Via Terrano · No Longer Available
Location

72 Via Terrano, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Welcome home to this remodeled and freshly painted single-level charming condo. New flooring, new quartz counter-tops in the kitchen, and a perfectly placed fireplace in the living room are designed for modern and comfortable living. This floor plan is light and bright, perfectly-designed with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the living room, and kitchen and dining nook in the center. Front porch is gated and offers more privacy than most units as it faces the green belt. One bedroom has its own en-suite bath, just remodeled with subway tile, and flooring with tub & shower, a vanity and mirrored closet doors. The other bedroom enjoys access to the hallway bathroom, also remodeled with new subway tile and flooring. One carport is assigned to the unit, with one additional space. Community is just a block away from Antonio Plaza and town center, and just a mile away from Lago Santa Margarita. Community amenities include access to pools, spas, sports courts, Lake and Beach Club, as well as shops, restaurants, hiking, O'Neill Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Via Terrano have any available units?
72 Via Terrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Via Terrano have?
Some of 72 Via Terrano's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Via Terrano currently offering any rent specials?
72 Via Terrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Via Terrano pet-friendly?
No, 72 Via Terrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 72 Via Terrano offer parking?
Yes, 72 Via Terrano offers parking.
Does 72 Via Terrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Via Terrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Via Terrano have a pool?
Yes, 72 Via Terrano has a pool.
Does 72 Via Terrano have accessible units?
No, 72 Via Terrano does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Via Terrano have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Via Terrano does not have units with dishwashers.
