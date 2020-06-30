7 San Pablo

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Enjoy these UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS! 190 Degree Views of Mountain and City Lights adorn this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located on a small Cul-de-Sac of 8 homes. Step into a two story Entry overlooking a Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Cathedral Ceilings that afford lots of light and many windows to enjoy the views while entertaining. Convenient kitchen with recessed lighting, granite counters, lots of cabinets and open to Family Room with Fireplace and a sliding door that opens to a Large Pie-shaped Pool-sized Yard. Next to Family Room is Downstairs Powder Room and Inside Laundry Room with Direct Access to 2 Car Garage. Open staircase leads to 4 Bedrooms Upstairs with a Master Suite where you can enjoy the Mountain Views. Master Bathroom with separate dressing area including dual sinks, walk-in closet, tub/shower and private water closet. Welcome to the Arroyo Vista/Oaks Neighborhood offering the homeowner's their own Private Park, Pool, Spa, Tot Lot, Sport Courts, Picnic Area. The schools Arroyo Vista K-8 and Tesoro High School are highly rated. Enjoy the convenience of living in a planned community with easy access to Toll Roads, Freeways, Shopping and Dining and full access to the Master Association, SAMLARC offering its many parks with tennis courts, pools, spas, sport fields the Beach Club with its Public Beach to Rancho Residents and Lake surrounded by a 1.5 mile walkway to enjoy the many restaurants on the Lake and Mountain Views getting your walk in for the day!