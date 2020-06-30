All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
7 San Pablo

Location

7 San Pablo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy these UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS! 190 Degree Views of Mountain and City Lights adorn this 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located on a small Cul-de-Sac of 8 homes. Step into a two story Entry overlooking a Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Cathedral Ceilings that afford lots of light and many windows to enjoy the views while entertaining. Convenient kitchen with recessed lighting, granite counters, lots of cabinets and open to Family Room with Fireplace and a sliding door that opens to a Large Pie-shaped Pool-sized Yard. Next to Family Room is Downstairs Powder Room and Inside Laundry Room with Direct Access to 2 Car Garage. Open staircase leads to 4 Bedrooms Upstairs with a Master Suite where you can enjoy the Mountain Views. Master Bathroom with separate dressing area including dual sinks, walk-in closet, tub/shower and private water closet. Welcome to the Arroyo Vista/Oaks Neighborhood offering the homeowner's their own Private Park, Pool, Spa, Tot Lot, Sport Courts, Picnic Area. The schools Arroyo Vista K-8 and Tesoro High School are highly rated. Enjoy the convenience of living in a planned community with easy access to Toll Roads, Freeways, Shopping and Dining and full access to the Master Association, SAMLARC offering its many parks with tennis courts, pools, spas, sport fields the Beach Club with its Public Beach to Rancho Residents and Lake surrounded by a 1.5 mile walkway to enjoy the many restaurants on the Lake and Mountain Views getting your walk in for the day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 San Pablo have any available units?
7 San Pablo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 San Pablo have?
Some of 7 San Pablo's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 San Pablo currently offering any rent specials?
7 San Pablo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 San Pablo pet-friendly?
No, 7 San Pablo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 7 San Pablo offer parking?
Yes, 7 San Pablo offers parking.
Does 7 San Pablo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 San Pablo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 San Pablo have a pool?
Yes, 7 San Pablo has a pool.
Does 7 San Pablo have accessible units?
No, 7 San Pablo does not have accessible units.
Does 7 San Pablo have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 San Pablo does not have units with dishwashers.

