7 Briercliff

View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs

*Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon. Covered front entry leads to welcoming double leaded glass doors, opens to dramatic cathedral ceilings in the living room (w/fireplace) & formal dining room. Great room concept w/kitchen open to eating area & family room w/ built-ins & fireplace. Kitchen island, Bosch® SilencePlus dishwasher, built-in gas cook top, new Profile® Self Cooking microwave, new Frigidare® double oven, & Kenmore® Elite refrigerator. Convenient wet bar sink between family & living rooms. Downstairs main floor bedroom w/access to full bath. Dedicated laundry room w/sink, washer&dryer, & extended storage area. Upstairs master features fireplace, dual mirrored walk-in closets, luxurious bathroom w/soaking tub, shower enclosure, vanity, dual sinks, & balcony. Additional 2 secondary oversized bedrooms both w/on-suite bathrooms. Enjoy crown molding, plantation shutters, & energy saving Honeywell® LED digital thermostat. Professional Mediterranean landscaping, Built-in BBQ island, patio area, eco-friendly artificial turf, & multiple citrus trees! Landscape maint included. 3-car garage w/cabinets & overhead storage racks. Enjoy Dove Canyon amenities: Country Club golf course, pool, spa, gym, tennis courts, clubhouse, parks, trails, & community events! Immediate occupancy.