Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
7 Briercliff
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:57 AM

7 Briercliff

7 Briercliff · (949) 338-6901
Location

7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3189 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs
*Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon. Covered front entry leads to welcoming double leaded glass doors, opens to dramatic cathedral ceilings in the living room (w/fireplace) & formal dining room. Great room concept w/kitchen open to eating area & family room w/ built-ins & fireplace. Kitchen island, Bosch® SilencePlus dishwasher, built-in gas cook top, new Profile® Self Cooking microwave, new Frigidare® double oven, & Kenmore® Elite refrigerator. Convenient wet bar sink between family & living rooms. Downstairs main floor bedroom w/access to full bath. Dedicated laundry room w/sink, washer&dryer, & extended storage area. Upstairs master features fireplace, dual mirrored walk-in closets, luxurious bathroom w/soaking tub, shower enclosure, vanity, dual sinks, & balcony. Additional 2 secondary oversized bedrooms both w/on-suite bathrooms. Enjoy crown molding, plantation shutters, & energy saving Honeywell® LED digital thermostat. Professional Mediterranean landscaping, Built-in BBQ island, patio area, eco-friendly artificial turf, & multiple citrus trees! Landscape maint included. 3-car garage w/cabinets & overhead storage racks. Enjoy Dove Canyon amenities: Country Club golf course, pool, spa, gym, tennis courts, clubhouse, parks, trails, & community events! Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Briercliff have any available units?
7 Briercliff has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Briercliff have?
Some of 7 Briercliff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Briercliff currently offering any rent specials?
7 Briercliff isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Briercliff pet-friendly?
No, 7 Briercliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 7 Briercliff offer parking?
Yes, 7 Briercliff does offer parking.
Does 7 Briercliff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Briercliff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Briercliff have a pool?
Yes, 7 Briercliff has a pool.
Does 7 Briercliff have accessible units?
No, 7 Briercliff does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Briercliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Briercliff has units with dishwashers.
