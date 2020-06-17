All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:19 AM

64 Flor De Sol

64 Flor De Sol · No Longer Available
Location

64 Flor De Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Corliss Realty 949-888-2676
DRE #01842962

Did you know that Money magazine featured the City of Rancho Santa Margarita as one of the country’s most desirable places to live and the FBI has named RSM the safest city in California? With this in mind, you will love living in RSM and this condo is right in the heart of the city! This upper level end unit condo has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, new blinds, a cute front patio and a covered parking spot. Between the sunlight filtering in through the windows and the view of the mountains from the patio, kitchen, living room and bedrooms, this is a great place to call home. Just a short walk away is The Beach Club, RSM Lake and the Town Center where you can enjoy the numerous RSM amenities, dine while overlooking the beautiful lake, or run some quick errands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

