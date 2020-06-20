6 Vista La Cuesta

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

1 of only 4 units in the community w/lake view. Well-appointed floor plan features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & FP. Separate dining room w/sliding door to the private back patio to watch the sunsets, have a garden or enjoy a BBQ. Large kitchen features all white cabinetry, stainless appliances & a breakfast nook. Powder room w/white vanity, granite counter & framed mirror. Convenient indoor laundry hook ups & direct access 2 car garage. Upstairs are two lager bedrooms each w/a private bath & a large loft. Master suite features vaulted ceiling & private balcony to enjoy the lake & lush greenery views. Master bath features a large walk-in closet w/built-in closet organizer, dual vanity w/granite counters, large soaking tub w/travertine tub skirt & shower surround. Super clean home w/fresh white paint, hard surface flooring t/o the main level & plush carpet upstairs. Lake RSM is across the street where you can enjoy all the lake has to offer. Enjoy 4th of July fireworks from your patio. RSM Beach Club membership w/access to a swim lagoon, boating, fishing, fiesta room, covered picnic areas, tennis courts, sport courts, 4 pools, 13 parks, 9 trails & numerous sports fields. Approx. .4 miles to Trabuco Mesa (K-6), 1.15 miles to RSM MS (7-8) & 5 miles to Trabuco Hills HS. Close to the Mercado Del Lago shopping center w/grocery store, drug store, boutiques shops, restaurants, gas station & more. This is a great place to call home.