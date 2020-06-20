All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
6 Vista La Cuesta

Location

6 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
1 of only 4 units in the community w/lake view. Well-appointed floor plan features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & FP. Separate dining room w/sliding door to the private back patio to watch the sunsets, have a garden or enjoy a BBQ. Large kitchen features all white cabinetry, stainless appliances & a breakfast nook. Powder room w/white vanity, granite counter & framed mirror. Convenient indoor laundry hook ups & direct access 2 car garage. Upstairs are two lager bedrooms each w/a private bath & a large loft. Master suite features vaulted ceiling & private balcony to enjoy the lake & lush greenery views. Master bath features a large walk-in closet w/built-in closet organizer, dual vanity w/granite counters, large soaking tub w/travertine tub skirt & shower surround. Super clean home w/fresh white paint, hard surface flooring t/o the main level & plush carpet upstairs. Lake RSM is across the street where you can enjoy all the lake has to offer. Enjoy 4th of July fireworks from your patio. RSM Beach Club membership w/access to a swim lagoon, boating, fishing, fiesta room, covered picnic areas, tennis courts, sport courts, 4 pools, 13 parks, 9 trails & numerous sports fields. Approx. .4 miles to Trabuco Mesa (K-6), 1.15 miles to RSM MS (7-8) & 5 miles to Trabuco Hills HS. Close to the Mercado Del Lago shopping center w/grocery store, drug store, boutiques shops, restaurants, gas station & more. This is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Vista La Cuesta have any available units?
6 Vista La Cuesta has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Vista La Cuesta have?
Some of 6 Vista La Cuesta's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Vista La Cuesta currently offering any rent specials?
6 Vista La Cuesta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Vista La Cuesta pet-friendly?
No, 6 Vista La Cuesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 6 Vista La Cuesta offer parking?
Yes, 6 Vista La Cuesta does offer parking.
Does 6 Vista La Cuesta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Vista La Cuesta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Vista La Cuesta have a pool?
Yes, 6 Vista La Cuesta has a pool.
Does 6 Vista La Cuesta have accessible units?
No, 6 Vista La Cuesta does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Vista La Cuesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Vista La Cuesta has units with dishwashers.
