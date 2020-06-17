59 Ballantree

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located at the top of Melinda Heights this 3 bedroom 3 bath home is light and bright with 2 story ceilings. The remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, recessed lights and granite counters is open to the spacious nook and family room with fireplace. Large living and dining area with shutters includes tile flooring that spans most of the first floor. The upper level boasts a master bedroom and bath with separate tub and shower and walk in closet and 2 additional spacious bedrooms with custom moulding. Other features include private yard with patio and lush landscaping, full driveway and 2 car attached garage with storage. Just around the corner is the highly rated Melinda Heights elementary school, parks, hiking and biking trails.

Member of SAMLARC with pools, tennis, beach club, rentals and coming soon splash park.