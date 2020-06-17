All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

59 Ballantree

59 Ballantree · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

59 Ballantree, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located at the top of Melinda Heights this 3 bedroom 3 bath home is light and bright with 2 story ceilings. The remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, recessed lights and granite counters is open to the spacious nook and family room with fireplace. Large living and dining area with shutters includes tile flooring that spans most of the first floor. The upper level boasts a master bedroom and bath with separate tub and shower and walk in closet and 2 additional spacious bedrooms with custom moulding. Other features include private yard with patio and lush landscaping, full driveway and 2 car attached garage with storage. Just around the corner is the highly rated Melinda Heights elementary school, parks, hiking and biking trails.
Member of SAMLARC with pools, tennis, beach club, rentals and coming soon splash park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Ballantree have any available units?
59 Ballantree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Ballantree have?
Some of 59 Ballantree's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Ballantree currently offering any rent specials?
59 Ballantree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Ballantree pet-friendly?
No, 59 Ballantree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 59 Ballantree offer parking?
Yes, 59 Ballantree offers parking.
Does 59 Ballantree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Ballantree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Ballantree have a pool?
Yes, 59 Ballantree has a pool.
Does 59 Ballantree have accessible units?
No, 59 Ballantree does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Ballantree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Ballantree has units with dishwashers.
