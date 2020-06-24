All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

5 San Angelo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome Home to the stunning upper end "Carriage" unit, with spectacular Hills and tree views, located adjacent to prestigious
Coto de Caza. This "open floor plan" is ideal for entertaining and features vaulted ceilings, over sized porcelain tile flooring, and
designer paint throughout. The updated kitchen has great counter space, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar which opens to the
dining area that features a fabulous builtin seatee! Living room with a fire and ice gas burning fireplace with custom wrought iron
screen. Large master suite with a ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. The over sized master bath has dual sinks, recessed lighting,
large oval tub/shower and a custom walk-in closet with mirror closet doors. The light and bright guest bedroom with designer
barn door access. The second full bath just down the hall. You have direct access from the one car garage, which features built-in
storage/work area, and a full size laundry area. New A /C and heater and tankless water system . Additionally there is a large
covered balcony to relax and enjoy the fabulous views. One assigned parking space is conveniently located near the unit. The
complex has a sparkling pool and spa and a children's play area. Just steps away from the best Rancho Santa Margarita has to
offer including shopping, dining, theater, and Central Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 San Angelo have any available units?
5 San Angelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 San Angelo have?
Some of 5 San Angelo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 San Angelo currently offering any rent specials?
5 San Angelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 San Angelo pet-friendly?
No, 5 San Angelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 5 San Angelo offer parking?
Yes, 5 San Angelo offers parking.
Does 5 San Angelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 San Angelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 San Angelo have a pool?
Yes, 5 San Angelo has a pool.
Does 5 San Angelo have accessible units?
No, 5 San Angelo does not have accessible units.
Does 5 San Angelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 San Angelo has units with dishwashers.
