5 San Angelo

Amenities
Welcome Home to the stunning upper end "Carriage" unit, with spectacular Hills and tree views, located adjacent to prestigious
Coto de Caza. This "open floor plan" is ideal for entertaining and features vaulted ceilings, over sized porcelain tile flooring, and
designer paint throughout. The updated kitchen has great counter space, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar which opens to the
dining area that features a fabulous builtin seatee! Living room with a fire and ice gas burning fireplace with custom wrought iron
screen. Large master suite with a ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. The over sized master bath has dual sinks, recessed lighting,
large oval tub/shower and a custom walk-in closet with mirror closet doors. The light and bright guest bedroom with designer
barn door access. The second full bath just down the hall. You have direct access from the one car garage, which features built-in
storage/work area, and a full size laundry area. New A /C and heater and tankless water system . Additionally there is a large
covered balcony to relax and enjoy the fabulous views. One assigned parking space is conveniently located near the unit. The
complex has a sparkling pool and spa and a children's play area. Just steps away from the best Rancho Santa Margarita has to
offer including shopping, dining, theater, and Central Park!