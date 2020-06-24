5 San Angelo

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Welcome Home to the stunning upper end "Carriage" unit, with spectacular Hills and tree views, located adjacent to prestigious

Coto de Caza. This "open floor plan" is ideal for entertaining and features vaulted ceilings, over sized porcelain tile flooring, and

designer paint throughout. The updated kitchen has great counter space, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar which opens to the

dining area that features a fabulous builtin seatee! Living room with a fire and ice gas burning fireplace with custom wrought iron

screen. Large master suite with a ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. The over sized master bath has dual sinks, recessed lighting,

large oval tub/shower and a custom walk-in closet with mirror closet doors. The light and bright guest bedroom with designer

barn door access. The second full bath just down the hall. You have direct access from the one car garage, which features built-in

storage/work area, and a full size laundry area. New A /C and heater and tankless water system . Additionally there is a large

covered balcony to relax and enjoy the fabulous views. One assigned parking space is conveniently located near the unit. The

complex has a sparkling pool and spa and a children's play area. Just steps away from the best Rancho Santa Margarita has to

offer including shopping, dining, theater, and Central Park!