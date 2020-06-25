45 Tierra Seguro

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

ENJOY LIVING IN THIS DUAL MASTER SUITE TOWNHOME WITH A 2 Car attached garage! This absolutely stunning and unique townhome offers a two level floor plan in a serene, quiet & private setting in Rancho Santa Margarita. Inside you'll enjoy beautiful upgrades, including: Newer laminate flooring downstairs, custom kitchen complete with exquisite granite and upgraded Samsung stainless appliances, with an oversized refrigerator & custom tiled backsplash that truly bring the beach to you. Some rooms have been freshly painted. Mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms, white plantation shutters throughout. Recessed lighting in the kitchen, large/deep stainless steel sink that fits pots, pans and large dishes. A tastefully done lower level offers a warming fireplace, large separate dining room and a generous living room for you to enjoy. A large laundry room with storage area and dryer included. The garage offers tons of storage space. Cabinetry on the back wall along one side wall and a large white refridgerator. Appliances are included with the lease. Property has been recently re piped. Relax morning and evening on your enchanting outdoor patio space, complete with palm tree, foliage and a private front gated entrance to this home, a great place to entertain guests! Beach Club and Lagoon access are included with access to Center: Swimming, kayaking, fishing, 9 trails, 13 local parks, sand volleyball & more! The Tierra Montanosa community offers a resort style pool & spa.