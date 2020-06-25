All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

45 Tierra Seguro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
ENJOY LIVING IN THIS DUAL MASTER SUITE TOWNHOME WITH A 2 Car attached garage! This absolutely stunning and unique townhome offers a two level floor plan in a serene, quiet & private setting in Rancho Santa Margarita. Inside you'll enjoy beautiful upgrades, including: Newer laminate flooring downstairs, custom kitchen complete with exquisite granite and upgraded Samsung stainless appliances, with an oversized refrigerator & custom tiled backsplash that truly bring the beach to you. Some rooms have been freshly painted. Mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms, white plantation shutters throughout. Recessed lighting in the kitchen, large/deep stainless steel sink that fits pots, pans and large dishes. A tastefully done lower level offers a warming fireplace, large separate dining room and a generous living room for you to enjoy. A large laundry room with storage area and dryer included. The garage offers tons of storage space. Cabinetry on the back wall along one side wall and a large white refridgerator. Appliances are included with the lease. Property has been recently re piped. Relax morning and evening on your enchanting outdoor patio space, complete with palm tree, foliage and a private front gated entrance to this home, a great place to entertain guests! Beach Club and Lagoon access are included with access to Center: Swimming, kayaking, fishing, 9 trails, 13 local parks, sand volleyball & more! The Tierra Montanosa community offers a resort style pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Tierra Seguro have any available units?
45 Tierra Seguro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Tierra Seguro have?
Some of 45 Tierra Seguro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Tierra Seguro currently offering any rent specials?
45 Tierra Seguro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Tierra Seguro pet-friendly?
No, 45 Tierra Seguro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 45 Tierra Seguro offer parking?
Yes, 45 Tierra Seguro offers parking.
Does 45 Tierra Seguro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Tierra Seguro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Tierra Seguro have a pool?
Yes, 45 Tierra Seguro has a pool.
Does 45 Tierra Seguro have accessible units?
No, 45 Tierra Seguro does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Tierra Seguro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Tierra Seguro has units with dishwashers.
