Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
39 Teaberry Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

39 Teaberry Lane

39 Teaberry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

39 Teaberry Ln, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita. Very close to Tijeras Creek Elementary (Award winning school) and the 241 freeway. The home has approx. 3700 square feet of living space. It has hardwood flooring throughout the bottom floor, arched doors, 3 car garage with lots of cabinet space. There is a built in BBQ off the kitchen and a large bonus room on the second floor for a great media/game room. Plantation shutters in every room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, whole house fan, 3 fireplaces and the master bedroom has very nice built-ins for a home office area and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Teaberry Lane have any available units?
39 Teaberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Teaberry Lane have?
Some of 39 Teaberry Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Teaberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
39 Teaberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Teaberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 39 Teaberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 39 Teaberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 39 Teaberry Lane offers parking.
Does 39 Teaberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Teaberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Teaberry Lane have a pool?
No, 39 Teaberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 39 Teaberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 39 Teaberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Teaberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Teaberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
