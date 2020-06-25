39 Teaberry Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita. Very close to Tijeras Creek Elementary (Award winning school) and the 241 freeway. The home has approx. 3700 square feet of living space. It has hardwood flooring throughout the bottom floor, arched doors, 3 car garage with lots of cabinet space. There is a built in BBQ off the kitchen and a large bonus room on the second floor for a great media/game room. Plantation shutters in every room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, whole house fan, 3 fireplaces and the master bedroom has very nice built-ins for a home office area and storage.