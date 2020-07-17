All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
39 Lobelia
39 Lobelia

39 Lobelia · (619) 427-2400
Location

39 Lobelia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 Lobelia · Avail. now

$2,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Views! Views! View! Rancho Santa Margarita Condo For Rent - This darling two bedroom is available for rent July 1st! Located in the Brisa Del Lago community, the charming two bedroom condo has wonderful views from its balcony. This is a two bedroom, 2 full bath condo. High ceilings, gas fireplace in the living room, double oven in kitchen, and in unit washer/dryer.

Enjoy the wonderful amenities that Brisa Del Lago has to offer. Conveniently located just a short walk away from all of the highlights Rancho Santa Margarita has to offer, including Schools, Lago Santa Margarita Beach Club, shopping, fine dining and hiking/ biking trails in O’neill Park.

Inquire today to schedule a showing soon!

(RLNE5889469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Lobelia have any available units?
39 Lobelia has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Lobelia have?
Some of 39 Lobelia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Lobelia currently offering any rent specials?
39 Lobelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Lobelia pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Lobelia is pet friendly.
Does 39 Lobelia offer parking?
No, 39 Lobelia does not offer parking.
Does 39 Lobelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Lobelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Lobelia have a pool?
No, 39 Lobelia does not have a pool.
Does 39 Lobelia have accessible units?
No, 39 Lobelia does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Lobelia have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Lobelia does not have units with dishwashers.
