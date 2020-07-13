32 Ametrine Way

Amenities

This home is equipped with solar panels and you get the benefit with this Stunning, Turn-Key Emerald Ridge Home in Melinda Heights! Beautifully updated home with one of the largest yards in the area!! The interior is light and bright with neutral color schemes. Beautiful marble flooring downstairs with newer carpet up. Kitchen is remodeled with granite countertops and top of the line stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with TWO HUGE walk-in closets and gorgeous master bath with separate shower and soaking tub . Two additional bedrooms are oversized with plantation shutters, neutral paint. The Laundry Room is conveniently located upstairs. There is a bedroom down that could be used as an office, play room or family game room. The backyard has a built-in barbeque with seating, sink, fridge and firepit - truly an entertainer's paradise!! Professionally landscaped, a two car garage with epoxy floors and full driveway! Walking distance to private park and close to top schools. This home has it all!!!