All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 32 Ametrine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
32 Ametrine Way
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

32 Ametrine Way

32 Ametrine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 Ametrine Way, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This home is equipped with solar panels and you get the benefit with this Stunning, Turn-Key Emerald Ridge Home in Melinda Heights! Beautifully updated home with one of the largest yards in the area!! The interior is light and bright with neutral color schemes. Beautiful marble flooring downstairs with newer carpet up. Kitchen is remodeled with granite countertops and top of the line stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with TWO HUGE walk-in closets and gorgeous master bath with separate shower and soaking tub . Two additional bedrooms are oversized with plantation shutters, neutral paint. The Laundry Room is conveniently located upstairs. There is a bedroom down that could be used as an office, play room or family game room. The backyard has a built-in barbeque with seating, sink, fridge and firepit - truly an entertainer's paradise!! Professionally landscaped, a two car garage with epoxy floors and full driveway! Walking distance to private park and close to top schools. This home has it all!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Ametrine Way have any available units?
32 Ametrine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Ametrine Way have?
Some of 32 Ametrine Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Ametrine Way currently offering any rent specials?
32 Ametrine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Ametrine Way pet-friendly?
No, 32 Ametrine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 32 Ametrine Way offer parking?
Yes, 32 Ametrine Way offers parking.
Does 32 Ametrine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Ametrine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Ametrine Way have a pool?
No, 32 Ametrine Way does not have a pool.
Does 32 Ametrine Way have accessible units?
No, 32 Ametrine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Ametrine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Ametrine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego