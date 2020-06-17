31 Santa Loretta

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout. Enjoy the plantation shutters, stone flooring in dining and living rooms, cozy fireplace, and engineered wood flooring in kitchen, hallway and bedrooms. Dual pane windows and sliding door. Plenty of closet space and indoor laundry hook-ups. Enjoy the short stroll to shopping, dining, central park and hiking & biking trails. Also enjoy the 13 parks that are part of the SAMLARC Membership for RSM residents. In addition, take advantage of the HOA Pool and Play Area. Enjoy this Casifina beauty! AVAILABLE AUGUST 3, 2010