Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:08 AM

31 Santa Loretta

31 Santa Loretta · (949) 374-8870
Location

31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout. Enjoy the plantation shutters, stone flooring in dining and living rooms, cozy fireplace, and engineered wood flooring in kitchen, hallway and bedrooms. Dual pane windows and sliding door. Plenty of closet space and indoor laundry hook-ups. Enjoy the short stroll to shopping, dining, central park and hiking & biking trails. Also enjoy the 13 parks that are part of the SAMLARC Membership for RSM residents. In addition, take advantage of the HOA Pool and Play Area. Enjoy this Casifina beauty! AVAILABLE AUGUST 3, 2010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Santa Loretta have any available units?
31 Santa Loretta has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Santa Loretta have?
Some of 31 Santa Loretta's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Santa Loretta currently offering any rent specials?
31 Santa Loretta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Santa Loretta pet-friendly?
No, 31 Santa Loretta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 31 Santa Loretta offer parking?
Yes, 31 Santa Loretta does offer parking.
Does 31 Santa Loretta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Santa Loretta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Santa Loretta have a pool?
Yes, 31 Santa Loretta has a pool.
Does 31 Santa Loretta have accessible units?
No, 31 Santa Loretta does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Santa Loretta have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Santa Loretta does not have units with dishwashers.
