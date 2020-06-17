All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
26 Via Esperanza
26 Via Esperanza

26 via Esperanza · No Longer Available
Location

26 via Esperanza, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Submitted by Corliss Realty 949-888-2676
With Money magazine featuring the City of Rancho Santa Margarita as one of the country's most desirable places to live, you cannot go wrong with this two-bedroom upper level condo. The kitchen has just been remodeled with cabinets, countertops, back-splash, sink and pull-out faucet, stainless-steel appliances, lights...all new everything! Additionally, this condo has nice hardwood floors, plantation shutters and mini-blinds. The washer, dryer and new stainless-steel refrigerator are included. There is even a one-car detached garage with an automatic opener and storage! Oh, and the property has been repainted, too! You will love this place!!!

Just a short walk away is the beautiful RSM Lake with a gorgeous backdrop of the Saddleback Mountains - perfect for meeting friends, enjoying a meal or getting some exercise. RSM has a unique mix of retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, and special events that take place throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

