26 Via Esperanza

With Money magazine featuring the City of Rancho Santa Margarita as one of the country's most desirable places to live, you cannot go wrong with this two-bedroom upper level condo. The kitchen has just been remodeled with cabinets, countertops, back-splash, sink and pull-out faucet, stainless-steel appliances, lights...all new everything! Additionally, this condo has nice hardwood floors, plantation shutters and mini-blinds. The washer, dryer and new stainless-steel refrigerator are included. There is even a one-car detached garage with an automatic opener and storage! Oh, and the property has been repainted, too! You will love this place!!!



Just a short walk away is the beautiful RSM Lake with a gorgeous backdrop of the Saddleback Mountains - perfect for meeting friends, enjoying a meal or getting some exercise. RSM has a unique mix of retail shops, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, and special events that take place throughout the year.