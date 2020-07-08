Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the better life at this exceptionally upgraded luxury home in Rancho Santa Margarita’s sought-after Paragon neighborhood, where

beautiful panoramic views of Saddleback Mountain, soaring cathedral ceilings and newly remodeled rooms enhance everyday living.

Impressively proportioned at approximately 3,157 square feet, the two-story residence hosts 4 bedrooms, including one on the main floor,

and 4 baths that have been fully remodeled with sleek countertops and sophisticated cabinetry. Double doors open to a formal entry that

introduces a stunning living room with two-story ceiling, clerestory windows, and a dramatic staircase and grand hall balcony above with

wrought-iron railings. Hardwood flooring continues into a formal dining room with custom chandelier, and large tile complements the

fireplace-warmed family room, breakfast nook, and a remodeled island kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinetry, a pantry, full

backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy hill, mountain and evening-light views from large windows in a master suite that boasts a

walk-in closet and a luxe bath with dual vessel sinks, a custom vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Recently painted, the exterior

features an attached 3-car garage. Grounds span nearly 7,254 square feet and are graced with colorful roses, mature palms, a covered

rear patio and spacious lawn. Paragon is renowned for its location within walking distance to Arroyo Elementary School and nearby parks.