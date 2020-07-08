All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

26 Segada

26 Segada · No Longer Available
Location

26 Segada, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the better life at this exceptionally upgraded luxury home in Rancho Santa Margarita’s sought-after Paragon neighborhood, where
beautiful panoramic views of Saddleback Mountain, soaring cathedral ceilings and newly remodeled rooms enhance everyday living.
Impressively proportioned at approximately 3,157 square feet, the two-story residence hosts 4 bedrooms, including one on the main floor,
and 4 baths that have been fully remodeled with sleek countertops and sophisticated cabinetry. Double doors open to a formal entry that
introduces a stunning living room with two-story ceiling, clerestory windows, and a dramatic staircase and grand hall balcony above with
wrought-iron railings. Hardwood flooring continues into a formal dining room with custom chandelier, and large tile complements the
fireplace-warmed family room, breakfast nook, and a remodeled island kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinetry, a pantry, full
backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy hill, mountain and evening-light views from large windows in a master suite that boasts a
walk-in closet and a luxe bath with dual vessel sinks, a custom vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Recently painted, the exterior
features an attached 3-car garage. Grounds span nearly 7,254 square feet and are graced with colorful roses, mature palms, a covered
rear patio and spacious lawn. Paragon is renowned for its location within walking distance to Arroyo Elementary School and nearby parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Segada have any available units?
26 Segada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Segada have?
Some of 26 Segada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Segada currently offering any rent specials?
26 Segada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Segada pet-friendly?
No, 26 Segada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 26 Segada offer parking?
Yes, 26 Segada offers parking.
Does 26 Segada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Segada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Segada have a pool?
No, 26 Segada does not have a pool.
Does 26 Segada have accessible units?
No, 26 Segada does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Segada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Segada has units with dishwashers.

