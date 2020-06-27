All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 246 Montana Del Lago Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
246 Montana Del Lago Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 3:09 AM

246 Montana Del Lago Drive

246 Montana Del Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

246 Montana Del Lago Drive, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Very private central Location inside this community. Lake Front Community, Corner Unit, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Side By Side with direct garage access. One Extra Community Parking Pass, Kitchen With Granite, stainless steel sink. New interior paint, Dark Laminate Floors And Plush Carpeting, Blinds, Mirrored Wardrobe Doors, Walk-In Closet, Remodeled Bathrooms, water softener system Included, Beautiful Community Pool And Spa, Steps To Beach Club, Shops, Restaurants And More. Property Is On A Interior Greenbelt. Near shopping, toll road, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Montana Del Lago Drive have any available units?
246 Montana Del Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Montana Del Lago Drive have?
Some of 246 Montana Del Lago Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Montana Del Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
246 Montana Del Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Montana Del Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 246 Montana Del Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 246 Montana Del Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 246 Montana Del Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 246 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Montana Del Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Montana Del Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 246 Montana Del Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 246 Montana Del Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 246 Montana Del Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Montana Del Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego