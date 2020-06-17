All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
217 Encantado
217 Encantado

217 Encantado Cyn · No Longer Available
Location

217 Encantado Cyn, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AWESOME BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE VIEWS in this 1623 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2.5 bath home in this Sought After Belterraza tract. Private Private, gated courtyard Entry to the Front Door. Downstairs of the Home is Very Light and Bright Family/ Dining Rooms with Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, Laminate Flooring and Beautiful Neutral Painted Walls and romantic fireplace, and Lots of Beautiful Windows. Lovely Kitchen with Whitewash cabinets and Tile counter tops. Kitchen Nook with room for Kitchen Table. Counter/breakfast bar which looks over formal dining room out to Gorgeous Large back yard with beautiful golf course views and Lovely Planter area with Gorgeous Blooming Roses, This is the home you have been looking for! Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms, the master offers cathedral ceilings and balcony which overlooks the golf course, and if you to the left you will see water views. Master Bathroom with 2 Mirrored Wardrobe closets, and duel sinks and Tub/shower. Two other good sized rooms upstairs. Attached two car garage, private laundry area. Community offers Restaurants, Shopping, Pools, Tennis Courts, Parks, play areas, Beach Club, Lake Walk, Dog Park, Skate Park, Hiking, Biking. Everything you need for a Happy Life! Award Winning Schools, Arroyo Vista, kindergarten - 8th then HS is Tesoro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Encantado have any available units?
217 Encantado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Encantado have?
Some of 217 Encantado's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Encantado currently offering any rent specials?
217 Encantado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Encantado pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Encantado is pet friendly.
Does 217 Encantado offer parking?
Yes, 217 Encantado offers parking.
Does 217 Encantado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Encantado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Encantado have a pool?
Yes, 217 Encantado has a pool.
Does 217 Encantado have accessible units?
No, 217 Encantado does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Encantado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Encantado has units with dishwashers.
