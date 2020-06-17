217 Encantado

Amenities

AWESOME BEAUTIFUL PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE VIEWS in this 1623 sq ft, 3 Bed, 2.5 bath home in this Sought After Belterraza tract. Private Private, gated courtyard Entry to the Front Door. Downstairs of the Home is Very Light and Bright Family/ Dining Rooms with Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, Laminate Flooring and Beautiful Neutral Painted Walls and romantic fireplace, and Lots of Beautiful Windows. Lovely Kitchen with Whitewash cabinets and Tile counter tops. Kitchen Nook with room for Kitchen Table. Counter/breakfast bar which looks over formal dining room out to Gorgeous Large back yard with beautiful golf course views and Lovely Planter area with Gorgeous Blooming Roses, This is the home you have been looking for! Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms, the master offers cathedral ceilings and balcony which overlooks the golf course, and if you to the left you will see water views. Master Bathroom with 2 Mirrored Wardrobe closets, and duel sinks and Tub/shower. Two other good sized rooms upstairs. Attached two car garage, private laundry area. Community offers Restaurants, Shopping, Pools, Tennis Courts, Parks, play areas, Beach Club, Lake Walk, Dog Park, Skate Park, Hiking, Biking. Everything you need for a Happy Life! Award Winning Schools, Arroyo Vista, kindergarten - 8th then HS is Tesoro.