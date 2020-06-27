21405 DAHLIA CT

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN TODAY - Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED! Newly built "2016" Condominium features - Gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths, 3 Car Tandem attached garage in beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita! This home features an Open and Spacious Great Room with private balcony, gourmet Kitchen with quartz counters and custom backsplash, All kitchen appliances are Stainless Steel Whirlpool which include Refrigerator and white Whirlpool Front-loading Washer/Dryer. Structured fiber-optic wiring for high-speed internet throughout the entire home. Large Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and upgraded Master Bath. Home also has a tankless water heater! Dahlia Court is in an excellent location near award winning schools, shopping centers, RSM Lake, and the Toll Roads. Walk to the RSM Lake, parks, restaurants, and retail centers. Hurry this one wont last!