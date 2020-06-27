All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 21405 DAHLIA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
21405 DAHLIA CT
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

21405 DAHLIA CT

21405 Dahlia Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21405 Dahlia Ct, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Rancho Cielo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
READY TO MOVE IN TODAY - Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED! Newly built "2016" Condominium features - Gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 3 full Baths, 3 Car Tandem attached garage in beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita! This home features an Open and Spacious Great Room with private balcony, gourmet Kitchen with quartz counters and custom backsplash, All kitchen appliances are Stainless Steel Whirlpool which include Refrigerator and white Whirlpool Front-loading Washer/Dryer. Structured fiber-optic wiring for high-speed internet throughout the entire home. Large Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and upgraded Master Bath. Home also has a tankless water heater! Dahlia Court is in an excellent location near award winning schools, shopping centers, RSM Lake, and the Toll Roads. Walk to the RSM Lake, parks, restaurants, and retail centers. Hurry this one wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21405 DAHLIA CT have any available units?
21405 DAHLIA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21405 DAHLIA CT have?
Some of 21405 DAHLIA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21405 DAHLIA CT currently offering any rent specials?
21405 DAHLIA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21405 DAHLIA CT pet-friendly?
No, 21405 DAHLIA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21405 DAHLIA CT offer parking?
Yes, 21405 DAHLIA CT offers parking.
Does 21405 DAHLIA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21405 DAHLIA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21405 DAHLIA CT have a pool?
Yes, 21405 DAHLIA CT has a pool.
Does 21405 DAHLIA CT have accessible units?
No, 21405 DAHLIA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 21405 DAHLIA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21405 DAHLIA CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego