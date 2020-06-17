21051 Silverado Drive

Amenities

VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Prime location situated on a highly desirable culdesac within Robinson Ranch in Trabuco Canyon. Now is your chance to move into this beautiful 4 bed plus loft 2.5 bath over 11,000 sq ft lot home with unobstructed breathtaking views of mountains, dramatic sunrises, and lush green landscape from your own picturesque backyard. This beautiful home features exquisite hardwood floors, upgraded granite countertops, recessed lighting, fresh paint, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. LED Lights throughout, newer AC unit and epoxy garage floor! All the windows and the sliding glass door were also upgraded with high quality double pane, energy efficient, glass. PLUS, a very deep driveway with plenty of parking space! Close to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and walking distance to the sparkling community pool and playground, and much more! Come visit!