Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:27 AM

21051 Silverado Drive

21051 Silverado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21051 Silverado Drive, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Trabuco Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Prime location situated on a highly desirable culdesac within Robinson Ranch in Trabuco Canyon. Now is your chance to move into this beautiful 4 bed plus loft 2.5 bath over 11,000 sq ft lot home with unobstructed breathtaking views of mountains, dramatic sunrises, and lush green landscape from your own picturesque backyard. This beautiful home features exquisite hardwood floors, upgraded granite countertops, recessed lighting, fresh paint, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. LED Lights throughout, newer AC unit and epoxy garage floor! All the windows and the sliding glass door were also upgraded with high quality double pane, energy efficient, glass. PLUS, a very deep driveway with plenty of parking space! Close to award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and walking distance to the sparkling community pool and playground, and much more! Come visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21051 Silverado Drive have any available units?
21051 Silverado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21051 Silverado Drive have?
Some of 21051 Silverado Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21051 Silverado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21051 Silverado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21051 Silverado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21051 Silverado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21051 Silverado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21051 Silverado Drive offers parking.
Does 21051 Silverado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21051 Silverado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21051 Silverado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21051 Silverado Drive has a pool.
Does 21051 Silverado Drive have accessible units?
No, 21051 Silverado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21051 Silverado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21051 Silverado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

