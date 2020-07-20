All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

21 Desert Thorn, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Come check out this cozy 4 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 baths home in RSM, clean and move-in Ready! This home features newer laminate flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs, extended family room off kitchen, walk-in pantry, fireplace in living room. Newer neutral paint throughout property. Air conditioning. Walk or bike to O'Neil Park and RSM parks and lake, swimming pool, and tennis courts. Enjoy summer concerts in Central Park. Shopping, restaurants and movie theater nearby. Easy access to toll-roads and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Desert Thorn have any available units?
21 Desert Thorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Desert Thorn have?
Some of 21 Desert Thorn's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Desert Thorn currently offering any rent specials?
21 Desert Thorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Desert Thorn pet-friendly?
No, 21 Desert Thorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21 Desert Thorn offer parking?
Yes, 21 Desert Thorn offers parking.
Does 21 Desert Thorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Desert Thorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Desert Thorn have a pool?
Yes, 21 Desert Thorn has a pool.
Does 21 Desert Thorn have accessible units?
No, 21 Desert Thorn does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Desert Thorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Desert Thorn has units with dishwashers.
