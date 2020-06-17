All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 2 Pica Flor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
2 Pica Flor
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:36 PM

2 Pica Flor

2 Pica Flor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

2 Pica Flor, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The Perfect Fit! This cozy and rare "Cottage" style condo will appeal to you! It stands alone with only one common wall, NO one above, No one below &
No steps. The convenience of parking is your’s with TWO carport spaces right out the front door. Upgraded with paint, granite counters in kitchen and
bathrooms, stained cabinetry in the kitchen and like new refrigerator. Stackable washer/dryer within the home. Darling Family room with a wood
burning, gas controlled fireplace. There is also an attic located in the hallway that allows for a little extra storage space as well as an outdoor patio
closet allowing for a bit more! There are TWO assigned parking spots right in front of the condo! Are you ready to call this ONE FLOOR CHARMER, home?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pica Flor have any available units?
2 Pica Flor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Pica Flor have?
Some of 2 Pica Flor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pica Flor currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pica Flor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pica Flor pet-friendly?
No, 2 Pica Flor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 2 Pica Flor offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pica Flor offers parking.
Does 2 Pica Flor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Pica Flor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pica Flor have a pool?
No, 2 Pica Flor does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pica Flor have accessible units?
No, 2 Pica Flor does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pica Flor have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pica Flor does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego