2 Pica Flor

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

The Perfect Fit! This cozy and rare "Cottage" style condo will appeal to you! It stands alone with only one common wall, NO one above, No one below &

No steps. The convenience of parking is your’s with TWO carport spaces right out the front door. Upgraded with paint, granite counters in kitchen and

bathrooms, stained cabinetry in the kitchen and like new refrigerator. Stackable washer/dryer within the home. Darling Family room with a wood

burning, gas controlled fireplace. There is also an attic located in the hallway that allows for a little extra storage space as well as an outdoor patio

closet allowing for a bit more! There are TWO assigned parking spots right in front of the condo! Are you ready to call this ONE FLOOR CHARMER, home?