Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2 Mandevilla

2 Mandevilla · (408) 917-0430
Location

2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing at 4088095438!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Experience living in a peaceful and desirable SAMLARC neighborhood in Rancho Santa Margarita, California! This beautiful two-story single-family home rental property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The corner lot property features a beautifully landscaped large grassy front yard with Malibu lighting and spectacular views of the Saddleback/Santiago Peak Mountains. The private backyard includes a relaxing porch, covered patio, space for outdoor furniture, shaded areas, and large planters.

The stunningly unfurnished interior is bright and spacious due to its tastefully designed and integrated mix of high beamed/cathedral-vaulted/tray ceilings, crown moldings, plantation shutters, recessed/track lighting, fireplace (not for use), and double pane/storm windows. Wood laminate flooring throughout on the first floor, and fully carpeted stairs and second-floor, with hallway storage space for bedding and linens. Its lovely kitchen consists of granite countertops, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, and fine cabinets and drawers with lots of storage space. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sinks, enclosed shower stall, and shower/tub combo furnished in its elegant bathrooms. Brand-new appliances installed include a new HVAC system, central AC unit, and a new water heater that provides energy-efficient climate controls and gas heating. Negotiable for small pets.

For vehicle parking, the house has a 2-car attached garage and driveway that can park 2 cars, as well as plenty of available curb parking. Garage features a large built-in workbench and abundant storage space in floor-to-ceiling custom made storage cabinets!

Very accessible to nearby Rancho Santa Margarita Lake and Beach Club Lagoon, resta

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5777984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Mandevilla have any available units?
2 Mandevilla has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Mandevilla have?
Some of 2 Mandevilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Mandevilla currently offering any rent specials?
2 Mandevilla isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Mandevilla pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Mandevilla is pet friendly.
Does 2 Mandevilla offer parking?
Yes, 2 Mandevilla does offer parking.
Does 2 Mandevilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Mandevilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Mandevilla have a pool?
Yes, 2 Mandevilla has a pool.
Does 2 Mandevilla have accessible units?
No, 2 Mandevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Mandevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Mandevilla has units with dishwashers.
