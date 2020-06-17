2 Mandevilla

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing at 4088095438!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Experience living in a peaceful and desirable SAMLARC neighborhood in Rancho Santa Margarita, California! This beautiful two-story single-family home rental property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.



The corner lot property features a beautifully landscaped large grassy front yard with Malibu lighting and spectacular views of the Saddleback/Santiago Peak Mountains. The private backyard includes a relaxing porch, covered patio, space for outdoor furniture, shaded areas, and large planters.



The stunningly unfurnished interior is bright and spacious due to its tastefully designed and integrated mix of high beamed/cathedral-vaulted/tray ceilings, crown moldings, plantation shutters, recessed/track lighting, fireplace (not for use), and double pane/storm windows. Wood laminate flooring throughout on the first floor, and fully carpeted stairs and second-floor, with hallway storage space for bedding and linens. Its lovely kitchen consists of granite countertops, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, and fine cabinets and drawers with lots of storage space. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sinks, enclosed shower stall, and shower/tub combo furnished in its elegant bathrooms. Brand-new appliances installed include a new HVAC system, central AC unit, and a new water heater that provides energy-efficient climate controls and gas heating. Negotiable for small pets.



For vehicle parking, the house has a 2-car attached garage and driveway that can park 2 cars, as well as plenty of available curb parking. Garage features a large built-in workbench and abundant storage space in floor-to-ceiling custom made storage cabinets!



Very accessible to nearby Rancho Santa Margarita Lake and Beach Club Lagoon, resta



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5777984)