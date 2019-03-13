All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 2 Lawnridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
2 Lawnridge
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

2 Lawnridge

2 Lawnridge · (949) 680-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. The tree lined long driveway allows for playroom for kids and privacy, 3 car garage, beautiful arches and tile porch, remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, nook and breakfast bar which is open to the family room with a fireplace. Light and bright with high ceilings and fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, wraparound backyard with patio cover and built in BBQ island is perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with balcony overlooking the hills, pine trees and mountains. Main floor bedroom and bath. The Dove Canyon Community features 24 hour guard gate, jr. Olympic size pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, tot lot, sport court, biking and hiking trails and an optional memberships to the Dove Canyon Country Club with golf, dining, events and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Lawnridge have any available units?
2 Lawnridge has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Lawnridge have?
Some of 2 Lawnridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Lawnridge currently offering any rent specials?
2 Lawnridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Lawnridge pet-friendly?
No, 2 Lawnridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 2 Lawnridge offer parking?
Yes, 2 Lawnridge does offer parking.
Does 2 Lawnridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Lawnridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Lawnridge have a pool?
Yes, 2 Lawnridge has a pool.
Does 2 Lawnridge have accessible units?
No, 2 Lawnridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Lawnridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Lawnridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2 Lawnridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity