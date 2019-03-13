2 Lawnridge

Amenities

One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. The tree lined long driveway allows for playroom for kids and privacy, 3 car garage, beautiful arches and tile porch, remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, nook and breakfast bar which is open to the family room with a fireplace. Light and bright with high ceilings and fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, wraparound backyard with patio cover and built in BBQ island is perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with balcony overlooking the hills, pine trees and mountains. Main floor bedroom and bath. The Dove Canyon Community features 24 hour guard gate, jr. Olympic size pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, tot lot, sport court, biking and hiking trails and an optional memberships to the Dove Canyon Country Club with golf, dining, events and fitness center.